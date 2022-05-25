Two-seeded B.U. baseball headed to America East Tourney

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University baseball team is in Orono, Maine ahead of the 2022 America East Baseball Championship Tournament.

The Bearcats were able to lock up the #2 seed in the tourney, making life a little bit easier for themselves going in.

This was a crucial step for the Bearcats as they seek the program’s 5th America East Championship, and 1st since 2016.

BU head coach Tim Sinicki has been at the helm for the 4 previous titles, and has seen his team seeded in many different spots throughout the years.

Knowing the battle that is the America East Tournament, Sinicki believes getting that 2-seed is crucial for a variety of reasons.

“It’s really big. I mean, double-elimination tournament with pitching the way it is, you get your guys an extra days rest. Obviously, now we’ll face somebody’s number two starter in our first ball game against our number one. Any time you can do that, you like your chances. Although, you know, it’s a funny game. Anything can happen on the field. But, again, we’ve positioned ourselves the way you want to,” he said.

Looking back at the America East portion of the regular season schedule for BU, it’s very impressive what the Bearcats have been able to do in order to get the 2nd-overall seed.

Binghamton started conference play 2-7 heading into their series with Hartford in early April.

After that, the Bearcats went 13-8 in conference play, picking up tiebreakers against all the opponents they needed to jump in the conference standings.

Senior Jake Evans missed some time early in the season before getting right heading into that series with Hartford.

Evans was a crucial part of this team’s turnaround, and he sees this team is heading in the right direction at the right time.

“We kind of started slow in conference. We were just kind of trying to get our feet underneath us, I guess. We want to play the best baseball at the end of the year. So, we got hot in the middle, then kind of cooled off a little bit. But, these past two weeks we’ve been able to pick back up, and hopefully we’re heading into the conference tournament with some good steam,” he says.

Unlike Evans, freshman Logan Haskell is about to get his first taste of playoff baseball at the collegiate level.

While the 2021 Susquehanna Valley grad may not know exactly what to expect, the veterans on the team, like Evans, are helping him to prepare for what’s to come.

“You know, just a lot of baseball to be played. Even if you lose your first game or the second game, you can always come back and win the whole tournament. So, never get down on yourself or your team, and just keep fighting the whole time,” Haskell said.

The tournament itself gets underway Wednesday morning, while both BU and top-seeded Maine await their opponents for Thursday.

Being the 2-seed, the Bearcats will play the highest remaining seed, which could be any one of either NJIT, UMass Lowell, or UMBC.

For what it’s worth, this season, BU went 1-2 against ULowell, 4-2 against NJIT, and 4-2 against UMBC.

