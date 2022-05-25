ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Full-summer overweight permits start in the central seasonal load limit (SLL) zone

 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Full-summer overweight permits will start in the central zone Friday, May 27, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Spring load restrictions have ended statewide and full-summer overweight permits have started in...

Traffic Notice: MnDOT to add emergency grade raise on Hwy 11 near Rainy Lake

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced they will be adding an emergency grade raise on Hwy 11. Work will begin Saturday morning, May 28 at two locations near Dove Island on Rainy Lake. The work is being conducted to prevent residents and businesses on Dove Island from being cut off from all land-based access and services, according to a release from MnDOT.
News from NE Minnesota: U.S. House Committee Proposal, Flooding & Census Overcount

On the Friday Morning Show, Heidi talks with Marshall Helmberger the editor of the Timberjay Newspaper. This week they talk about the U.S. House committees proposed legislation that would expand the mining protection and would prohibit sulfide-based mineral development along a portion of the Superior National Forest located upstream of the BWCA. The hearing was a heated argument between opposing sides, with the committee concluding the hearing without a vote.
Miller calls on MnDOT to find solutions for severe traffic problems caused by roundabout construction

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today called on the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to look for solutions to improve severe traffic delays caused by the construction of a series of roundabouts along Highway 43/61/Mankato Avenue in Winona:. “I’m hearing many concerns from folks around town regarding...
Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
Turtles crossing streets and roads across Minnesota may need some help

(St. Paul, MN) -- This is the peak time of year for turtles crossing streets and roads in Minnesota. Late May and June is also when many are hit by vehicles. D-N-R research biologist Krista Larson says some turtles are moving between bodies of water, however. She says most turtles we’re seeing right now “are females that are crossing land to find a good spot to nest.” Larson says there is no need to assist a turtle on a rural, gravel road, but you can help one cross a road with higher traffic volume by pulling over, turning on your hazards, and gently moving it the in same direction it was heading. For snapping turtles, she recommends using a shovel or broom to move them.
Xcel Energy to begin temporary drawdown of St. Croix Falls Flowage

Power company lowering water levels behind dam to repair damage from recent flooding. Xcel Energy is planning to conduct a six-foot drawdown of the St. Croix Falls Flowage on the St. Croix River beginning Thursday, May 26. The drawdown is necessary to replace the flashboards at our St. Croix Falls Dam that were damaged during a significant runoff event.
No special session? No matching money for federal construction funds

A state match needed to unlock federal infrastructure funds was part of a major spending bill that didn’t make it to the finish line in the just completed legislative session. The infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed late last year would provide billions of dollars for Minnesota to...
