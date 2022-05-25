ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ted Cruz Denounced For Offering 'Prayer' After Texas School Massacre

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMHet_0fpLWq8Q00

Sen. Ted Cruz ’s offer Tuesday to fervently pray for the victims of yet another horrific mass shooting in his state of Texas was not well received.

The Republican lawmaker, who is among the top recipients of campaign contributions from gun lobbyists, said Tuesday that he and his wife were “fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde” after at least 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School.

No matter how many mass shootings afflict the nation, Cruz has long opposed efforts to enact gun control measures. Even after Tuesday’s massacre, he told reporters he did not believe gun law reforms were the solution and called it an effort to “restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

It’s the same playbook he uses after most mass shootings. Last year, after multiple people were killed in Boulder, Colorado, and in Atlanta, Georgia, Cruz accused Democrats of “ridiculous theater” because they called for gun control measures, such as universal background checks, as a response.

The House has passed legislation that would mandate universal background checks for gun purchases, a measure that polling shows 90% of Americans support. The bill has stalled because of Republican resistance in the Senate.

On Tuesday, prayers aside, Cruz proposed adding more armed law enforcement officers to school campuses.

Texas is one of the nation’s top three states with the most mass shootings over the past 20 years.

Instead of tightening gun laws, the state has relaxed them in recent years. It has some of the loosest regulations in the country.

Cruz is slated to speak at a National Rifle Association conference in Houston on Friday, along with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, former President Donald Trump and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

In the 2018 election cycle, Cruz received more than $300,000 from gun rights supporters, making him the top recipient in Congress in that period, according to Open Secrets .

His reaction Tuesday was widely condemned, including by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who noted his upcoming speaking gig.

“You can do more than pray. Faith without works is dead,” she tweeted.

Other reactions have been compiled below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2825

Italia 205
4d ago

Ted Cruz is right again as usual. We all should offer prayers for this unthinkable tragedy. Pray for the families of these poor victims. 🙏🙏🇮🇹👩🏻

Reply(490)
785
Robin McCollough
4d ago

Guns don’t fire themselves! We don’t have a gun problem in this country, we have a moral problem. We have a sin problem. Our nation is in decay because our culture at large has rejected and rebelled against God.￼

Reply(131)
638
Sheila Smith
4d ago

why doesn't our government address rhe REAL issue?? mental health, prosecute bullies in school and on the internet!!! until this is addressed those who are mentally ill will find a way to hurt!!! also bad guys will find ways to kill innocent people. terrorists will still build bombs.

Reply(44)
272
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Atlanta, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Sopel
Person
Qasim Rashid
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Jemele Hill
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Bess Kalb
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should...
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Texas House#Gun Control#School Shooting#Texas School Massacre#Republican#Robb Elementary School#Heidi I#Democrats
The Independent

Video re-emerges of Ted Cruz grinning as he fries bacon on same gun model used by Texas school shooter

As Ted Cruz faces criticism for his response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde, Texas, a video has re-emerged showing the Republican senator frying and eating bacon on the same type of gun apparently used by the shooter.In the 2015 clip, which was released while he was running for president, Mr Cruz smirkingly introduces a method for cooking breakfast: wrapping strips of bacon around the muzzle of an AR-15 assault-style rifle and “cooking” it with the heat of gunfire.“Mmmm,” he says, eating the results, “machine-gun bacon.”It has been reported that two...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

65K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy