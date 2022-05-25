ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 4 of Warriors-Mavs Featured a 16-Minute ‘Rain Delay’

By Wilton Jackson
 4 days ago

Golden State leads Dallas, 3-0, and no team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

The Warriors-Mavericks Game 4 matchup was delayed going into the second half due to roof leaks and water falling on the court inside the American Airlines Center.

Water surrounded the Warriors’ bench but was removed from the floor before the game resumed after a 16-minute delay, per Marc Stein .

Dallas went into halftime leading Golden State, 62-47.

After the delay, Dallas continued its momentum into the third quarter as the Mavericks, who made 15 three pointers in the first half, continues to extend its lead.

The Mavericks trail the Warriors, 0-3, in the series, and are hoping to win Game 4 to stay alive for a chance to compete for a NBA title. No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

