ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lukas Dhont Talks Boyhood Drama ‘Close’ in Cannes Competition

By Gregg Goldstein
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAMhg_0fpLWly100

Click here to read the full article.

Belgian director Lukas Dhont is in rare company. His 2018 Un Certain Regard debut, “Girl,” won the Caméra d’Or and three more Cannes prizes, besting the number of first-time feature wins from the likes of Steven Soderbergh and Steve McQueen. And while his rise has come with some controversy, he earned a place in competition with the May 26 Lumière gala premiere of his sophomore effort, “ Close .”

The story of two 13-year-old boys whose powerful friendship ends when their relationship comes under scrutiny “ started from a very personal place,” says the out director, who penned the script with “Girl” co-writer Angelo Tijssens . “Growing up, I had a lot of male friends between [ages] 13 and 18 that I lost because of who I am. Because I was so scared of intimacy with another boy, who I was and the label of the sexuality [I had], I started to fear some friendships and let some go . . . In a way, I think I made this film for friends I lost. I got a message from one saying they heard this film exists and wanted to reach out. That may be a beautiful thing that happens through releasing this.”

Dhont cites research in psychologist Niobe Way’s book “Deep Secrets” as an influence on the film. “It seems emotions are . . . often seen as feminine or not wanted,” he says. “Many men or women, girls as well, may recognize that fear of intimacy. I wanted to showcase the vulnerable friendship between boys, and what distancing themselves from each other does to them.”

Conveying that “Close” has very personal themes is understandable, given Dhont’s experiences. In 2018, as more online critics began questioning which actors and filmmakers had the right to portray LGBT characters, “Girl” came under fire from some for having a non-transgender lead (Cannes prizewinner Victor Polster) and director. Soon after, Dhont’s friend and inspiration for the character, trans ballet dancer Nora Monsecour , revealed that she had given notes on the film’s scripts, casting and filming for years.

“What I’ve learned with ‘Close’ is that I wanted to make a film that just comes from me, because I can’t do anything else than that,” he says, “It’s incredible to have so many people be so passionate, in a good or bad way, about something that you did.”

How does he feel about the controversy today? “W hen you make a film, you put it in the world for people to react to,” he says. “It’s been an incredible process of understanding that there are a lot of trans stories in this world, a lot still to be told and, like many LGBT subjects, always too [few] at this time. It’s important to listen and [have a] dialogue. With ‘Close,’ I will continue to do so.” And, in all likelihood , there’ll be less of a firestorm. “It’s about friendship, and for me, it’s a very different film.”

Scenes from the film seem to recapture the beatific landscape of his youth. “When I was in front of my blank page, my first impulse was to go back to my hometown, in the village on the Belgium countryside,” he says. As he was writing some of the first scenes, Dhont spotted one of the leads on a train trip to his current home in Ghent and asked him to join a large casting call. He discovered another in an acting workshop in Brussels.

Dhont’s next journey could bring him stateside, where he’s repped by CAA and Management 360. “There’s this strong connection I feel with American cinema,” he says. “I really want to make films or shows that I feel are a continuation of the themes I want to express, whether that is in, in France, America, Europe or my home country, Belgium. I love the idea of having that very open.”

More from Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘A Male’ Exposes the Ravages of Traditional Manhood

Click here to read the full article. Playing Directors’ Fortnight, Fabián Hernández’s “A Male” (“Un Varón”) underscores just how much Colombian cinema has evolved in recent years, in both technique and kind of storytelling.  A meditation on manhood sold by Dubai-based Cercamon and seen at San Sebastian’s WIP Latin last year, it turns on 16-year-old Carlos (Dylan Felipe Ramírez Espitia), glimpses of his deep turmoil shining through a stoic facade.  His mother in jail, his sister on the game,Carlos lives in a central Bogotá homeless shelter in central Bogotá.Over Christmas, he wanders his local streets, dominated by the ideal of the alpha...
MOVIES
Variety

Indigenous Producer Says He Was ‘Treated Like a Criminal’ for Wearing Moccasins on Cannes Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. An Indigenous Canadian producer who was turned away from the Cannes red carpet for wearing traditional moccasins says he was made to feel like “a criminal” for representing his culture at the world’s foremost film festival. Vancouver-based producer Kelvin Redvers, who is a member of the Dene nation, was in line to walk the red carpet for the world premiere of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s “Les Amandiers” on Sunday (May 22) when he was stopped in his tracks by red carpet security. Redvers was part of a contingent of Indigenous producers who were in Cannes for...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes: Kore-Eda Hirokazu Says ‘Broker’ Is the Story of a Family of Choice

Click here to read the full article. Kore-eda Hirokazu, director of the well-received Cannes competition film “Broker” says his diverse and lonely characters constitute a family of choice. “This film tells the story of a family which came together by choice. Each character had been rejected. They set off on a car journey, as if by accident. Each has committed offences. They all try for once in their life to do something good, to a greater or lesser degree,” said Kore-eda. He was speaking at a standing room only press conference at the Cannes that veered between four languages and seemed to...
MOVIES
Variety

MUBI Snaps Up Hot Cannes Title ‘Holy Spider’ for Several Territories

Click here to read the full article. Streamer and distributor MUBI has acquired Ali Abbasi’s Cannes Film Festival competition title “Holy Spider” for the U.K., Ireland, Latin America (excluding Mexico) and Malaysia. The film will be released theatrically followed by an exclusive MUBI streaming release. The film follows family man Saeed as he embarks on his own religious quest — to “cleanse” the holy Iranian city of Mashhad of immoral and corrupt street prostitutes. After murdering several women, he grows ever more desperate about the lack of public interest in his divine mission. It stars Mehdi Bajestani, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Arash...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Variety

French Film ‘The Worst Ones’ and Vicky Krieps Win Big in Cannes Un Certain Regard Awards

Click here to read the full article. Predicting winners is always a fool’s errand in the Un Certain Regard section — the second-most prestigious competition of the Cannes Film Festival — and so it proved tonight, as the little-heralded French entry “The Worst Ones (Les Pires),” a debut feature from female directing duo Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret was handed the top prize by jury president Valeria Golino. The Italian actor-director and her fellow jurors also handed prizes to Pakistani breakout “Joyland,” Romanian drama “Metronom” and “Corsage” star Vicky Krieps. Full report to follow. Prix Un Certain Regard: “The Worst Ones,” Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret Jury Prize: “Joyland,” Saim Sadiq Best Director: Alexandru Belc, “Metronom” Best Performance: Vicky Krieps, “Corsage” and Adam Bessa, “Harka” Best Screenplay: Maha Haj, “Mediterranean Fever” Coup de Coeur Award: “Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron More from VarietyIndigenous Producer Says He Was 'Treated Like a Criminal' For Wearing Moccasins on Cannes Red Carpet'Mother and Son' Review: Léonor Serraille's Softly Shattering Story of Immigrants Finding Themselves and Losing Each Other'Return to Seoul' Review: A Restless, Graceful Drama About Identity Formed Rather Than Found
MOVIES
Variety

Ray Liotta Tributes Pour In From Viola Davis, Jamie Lee Curtis and More: ‘Passionate, Brilliant Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood tributes are pouring in for Ray Liotta, the distinctive “Goodfellas” actor who died suddenly at 67 years old. The actor was in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death shooting the movie “Dangerous Waters.” Liotta went to sleep and never woke up, the actor’s publicist confirmed. Liotta is forever known for his performance as mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.” His other well-regarded roles include playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams.” Additional credits include “Blow,” “Killing Them Softly,” “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Marriage Story.” The actor...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Donald Trump’s Media Company Wants Pro-Gun Programming, Other ‘Non-Woke’ Content for Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump’s media company plans to launch a subscription-streaming service stocked with a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming” — a Netflix-style offering squarely pitched at his MAGA followers. The new programming focus for Trump’s prospective subscription VOD service was outlined Friday in a regulatory filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump’s company earlier this year launched Truth Social, a rival social networking service very similar to Twitter (from which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Drama#Film Star#Belgian
Variety

Ray Liotta Finished Filming ‘Cocaine Bear’ and Apple’s True-Crime Series ‘Black Bird’ Before Death

Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta had several films and a television series in the works before his sudden death on Thursday at age 67. At least two projects, Universal’s wild drug-filled thriller “Cocaine Bear” and the Apple TV Plus limited series “Black Bird,” had already completed production and should be released according to schedule, sources say. Liotta died in his sleep while shooting “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. The indie movie began production over a month ago, but it’s not clear where they were in terms of filming. John Barr is directing “Dangerous Waters,” a thriller...
MLB
Variety

How Sean Penn’s ‘Gaslit’ Transformation Came Down to an Unexpected Prosthetic

Click here to read the full article. Turning Julia Roberts into 1970s political wife Martha Mitchell for Starz series “Gaslit” called for a light touch from the hairstyling, makeup and effects team — unlike the heavy prosthetics and bald cap sported by co-star Sean Penn. In the eight-part series, which comes to an end June 5, Penn is unrecognizable as Attorney General John Mitchell, while Roberts’ portrayal of his then-wife Martha, who would become a key player in bringing the Watergate scandal to light, relies on a combination of subtle touches. For Oscar-winning special effects makeup artist Kazu Hiro, it was all...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon, Dies at 72

Click here to read the full article. Alan White, longtime drummer of progressive-rock titans Yes who also played with John Lennon and George Harrison, died Thursday at his Seattle home after a short illness, his family and the band reported on social media. No further details were immediately announced; he was 72. His family added in a Facebook post: “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.” While best known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ Star, Dies at 67

Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta, the acclaimed actor known for “Goodfellas,” “Field of Dreams” and many more roles, has died at 67, Variety has confirmed with his publicist. He died in his sleep while he was in the Dominican Republic shooting an upcoming film, “Dangerous Waters.” Playing the real-life mobster Henry Hill, Liotta shot to stardom in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” which revolutionized the gangster genre and received heaps of critical and commercial success. It’s widely considered one of the greatest films of all time, and it received six Academy Award nominations and one win after releasing in...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin Join Pandemic Thriller ‘Rich Flu’

Click here to read the full article. Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin have joined the cast of Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s pandemic themed thriller “Rich Flu.” They will be starring opposite Rosamund Pike, who had previously been announced as the lead. Cameras are now set to roll this fall on the high-concept social thriller in which a deadly disease starts killing off the richest people on the planet. At first it strikes the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires, and so on. With the whole world panicking and headed for collapse, people are trying to flood the market with assets they no longer want, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

amfAR Cannes Goes Wild for Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin — and $215,000 Statue of Emma Watson as Mermaid

Click here to read the full article. It was after 1 a.m. in Antibes when Christina Aguilera performed at the 28th annual amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday morning. Inside a tent at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, overlooking the Mediterranean sea, a lux crowd of European high rollers crowded the stage as Michelle Rodriguez took the mic to introduce the night’s headliner. “Five-time Grammy Award winning … is going to bless you with her voice …” “Six! Six!” the crowd of fans shouted back, correcting the “Fast & Furious” star on the number of Grammys Aguilera has actually won. Yes,...
MOVIES
Variety

Pa. Ranjith Reveals Film Slate Featuring Kamal Haasan, Vikram at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Indian activist filmmaker Pa. Ranjith has revealed an extensive production slate featuring top stars and socially relevant themes. Ranjith was at the Cannes Film Market, where he revealed “Vettuvam”, a linked film and TV series, a co-production between his and Aditi Anand’s Neelam Studios and Golden Ratio Films, the film production arm of Vistas Media Capital. First up for Ranjith is “Natchathiram Nagargirathu,” starring Dushara Vijayan (“Sarpatta Parambarai”), Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan (“Kuthiraivaal”) and Kalidas (“Paava Kadhaigal”). The film is set against the backdrop of the Tamil-language theater scene and explores different facets of love that go...
MOVIES
Variety

The Kid Laroi Re-Signs With Scooter Braun for Management

Click here to read the full article. The saga of The Kid Laroi’s management continues. The Australian singer has re-signed with Scooter Braun for management, a month after parting ways with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, Variety has confirmed. Braun’s SB Projects roster includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly, among others. Laroi first signed with Braun in June 2021, then left three months later due to, what Billboard described as “significant problems” with the firm — namely that Braun himself was not involved enough in making career decisions. According to a source, Laroi and his...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bo Hopkins, Actor in ‘American Graffiti’ and Sam Peckinpah Classics, Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Bo Hopkins, the actor who has appeared in classics like “American Graffiti,” “The Wild Bunch,” “Midnight Express” and “The Getaway,” died Friday. He was 80 years old. Hopkins’ death was confirmed on the actor’s official website. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” reads a statement on the website. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.” The actor was born William Hopkins...
GREENVILLE, SC
Variety

Larry Gatlin Pulls Out of NRA Memorial Day Concert

Click here to read the full article. A day after Don McLean pulled out of the NRA’s Memorial Day concert in Houston scheduled for this weekend, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart have pulled out as well. The concert is part of a larger rally organized by the National Rifle Association, featuring speeches from former President Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Senator Ted Cruz; “over 14 acres of guns and gear and 800 exhibitors”; and with a concert featuring Lee Greenwood and others. The event is going forward even though it is taking place just three...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Jodie Foster to Star in ‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is set for one of the lead roles in “True Detective” Season 4 at HBO, Variety has learned. The new season of the anthology crime series was first reported as being in development in March 2022, though no official plot details were confirmed at that time. Now it is known that in the fourth season, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the...
MOVIES
Variety

Remembering Ray Liotta, Who Played Characters From the Dark Side With Indelible Style

Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta, who died Thursday at 67, was a great actor who was second to none when it came to playing hoodlums, scoundrels, rotters, psychopaths, and cool jerks. To put it that way sounds reductive, of course, since that was far from the only thing he could do. Just think of his beloved performance in “Field of Dreams,” where he played Shoeless Joe Jackson as the impish ghost of baseball past. But when he would pop up in a movie like “Killing Them Softly” or “Cop Land” or “Unlawful Entry” or “Blow” or...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

64K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy