ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Goldstein Investigates: Leaders demand answers after employees caught trashing food meant for homeless

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGSzs_0fpLWjCZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KONvV_0fpLWjCZ00
Leaders demand answers after CBS2 investigation reveals food for homeless thrown away 02:58

A CBS2 investigation captured video of employees with the Los Angeles Homeless Services throwing food meant for the unhoused straight into the dumpster. Now local leaders are demanding their own investigation.

RELATED: Cameras catch employees throwing away food meant for the homeless

"I was outraged when I saw your piece," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer told CBS2 Investigative Reporter David Goldstein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GaTBc_0fpLWjCZ00
Video captured by a CBS2 investigation captured LAHSA employees trashing food meant for the homeless. CBSLA

The CBS2 Investigation showed outreach workers with LAHSA tossing cases of food, packages with a sandwich, an apple and water, into the trash.

"Here, there's food, and it's being thrown in the trash? That's what appeared to be the case from watching your report. That's outrageous to me," the city attorney said.

For months, CBS2 Investigates watched as LAHSA employees would pick up food every morning to give to the thousands of homeless in communities around the city, using it as a way to try and convince those less fortunate to accept services and housing.

However, some of the workers are seen on camera going to Target, Starbucks and McDonalds, handing out some of the food, but sometimes driving around for hours and passing homeless along the way.

Then, CBS2 cameras caught workers taking the cases of food out of their cars and throwing them in dumpsters.

LAHSA admitted that they do discard meals because they're perishable, but Feuer wrote a letter to LAHSA demanding answers.

"Let's say all of it would expire that night, there are people that night who are looking for decent food," Feuer told CBSLA.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti also said he was concerned about what he saw in the CBS2 investigation and is now asking LAHSA how this could happen.

"If there's food that is perfectly good that's being thrown away, that's unacceptable," Garcetti told CBSLA.

When asked for comment, LAHSA said they have not yet received the city attorney's letter, but said they will of course respond to the city.

Comments / 11

Dorrale Stephenson
4d ago

Dear Lord, is there anyone who cares about the homeless? No wonder things haven't gotten any better, they can't even monitor how the food gets distributed, people showing up for a paycheck are the real issue as to why progreess fails and hungry people suffer! I hope they all get fired with a firebrand of their misdeeds sewn into their records so they will never get a job in this field or any other public service ever again!

Reply(2)
6
S Denise Scott
4d ago

millions and millions of illegals / undocumented people live in the. U.S.A. so why are Americans and some are veterans why are we sleeping under freeways in homeless ENCAMPMENT'S when non citizens live indoors and are put in the front of the line...that is really a big slap in the face......can we go to their country for food.....job's....housing. ?

Reply(1)
4
Stan williams
4d ago

We are becoming a very sick predatorial noncommon sense society. People are losing their minds and their sense of community

Reply
2
Related
CBS LA

Patrons hit Colorado Avenue to enjoy night out in Pasadena in a COVID-safe way

After two rough years that forced many to stay at home on the weekends due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plenty of patrons out and about Saturday night at restaurants and bars along Colorado Avenue in Pasadena."It's been hard not to go out and today we got an opportunity to come out and have a good time," Sergio Gutierrez said. Gutierrez and his coworker were among many patrons who kept business on Colorado bustling.But with the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, which includes California Gov. Gavin Newsom testing positive for the virus, outdoor dining is still the preferred choice for...
PASADENA, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
CBS LA

Several people detained and questioned at Granada Hills junk pile following raid

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a sweep operation Thursday at a homeless encampment in the Granada Hills area.According to LAPD, officers came to the encampment to serve a search warrant for stolen goods but were not sure what they would find other than a rare collector's item spotted by a viewer in previous coverage by CBSLA's Kristine Lazar.A judge granted the search warrant after the viewer spotted a stolen van, which was reportedly a rare collector's item. The viewer said that the van would not be up there on its own. RELATED: Only On: Granada Hills residents outraged as rubbish pile continues...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Police respond to possible drive-by shooting in Marina Del Rey area

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a possible drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in the Marina Del Rey area Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and Lincoln Boulevards. At least one person was injured, though their condition was unknown. No other information was immediately available. 
MARINA DEL REY, CA
CBS LA

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Eric Garcetti
CBS LA

Residents of Chinatown apartment complex want city to buy the building amid rent dispute

The housing crisis in Los Angeles has lead to some unprecedented actions, and now renters in one apartment building want the city to use eminent domain to buy it and keep their rents low.  "This is the only place I recognize as home," said Leslie Hernandez.  Hernandez has lived in the Hillside Villa Apartments in Chinatown for 30 years. For decades, the rents here were protected by an agreement made when the building was constructed, but in 2020 that agreement expired. Now, the landlord is raising rents. "A lot of our tenants' rent was anywhere from $900 to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown blaze at commercial building in North Hollywood

Fire crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down a fire at a one-story commercial building in North Hollywood Saturday, at 6881 N. Troost Ave.  The building reportedly houses Levi Goldstein Auctions, which is packed with items like furniture and antiques. Witnesses told CBSLA that at least two people were trapped in the building when the fire broke out and were rescued by nearby locals. Lauren Gottlieb, who witnessed the fire and capture video of the flames was among the first to run toward the auction warehouse as smoke to plume from the building and screams from inside intensified."The screams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council votes to buy back Chinatown apartment building

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to try and buy a housing development in Chinatown amid rent increases that tenants have been fighting against. Tenants in the building have been looking to the city for help amid rent increases they said they cannot afford. RELATED: Residents of Chinatown apartment complex want city to buy the building amid rent disputeHillside Villa in Chinatown is one of thousands of buildings in LA constructed with decades old loans from the city. The agreement was that if developers took money from the city, they had to allow for affordable housing units. However, many of these agreements are now running out and landlords are raising their rents. "Thirty years ago, we built about 10,000 units of affordable housing. These covenants are running out in five to 10 years, and if we don't cover these next 10,000 units, then we are not going to make any progress," said Gil Cedillo, who represents the district that the apartment complex is in. The landlord of the Chinatown apartment complex has said in the past that he's not interested in selling the building.However, the council voted today to use eminent domain and begin the process of buying the building from the developer. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Unhoused#Lahsa#Cbsla#Target#Mcdonalds
LATACO

BREAKING: Street Food Vendors Everywhere Threatened By Santa Monica Senator’s New SB-1290

Last night, Santa Monica Senator Ben Allen took the floor in Sacramento to push and defend SB-1290, a bill he introduced earlier this year that would give California cities the power to re-criminalize street vendors and increase the fines given to them. This new bill, which received a majority vote in the Senate yesterday and is now due to be reviewed in the California State Assembly, effectively modifies Ricardo Lara’s SB-946, which the governor approved in 2018 and was celebrated across the state for finally decriminalizing street vending.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

City has no place to store impounded RVs says LAPD Assistant Chief

During Tuesday's police commission meeting, the senior staff at the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they can't begin towing RVs that have lined the streets because there is no place to store them.At the meeting, LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Marino said that while the city has 18 official police garages, the only one that can store large vehicles like RVs is already at full capacity. "One of the things the department is working on is safe sites for these vehicles," he said. The city has been looking for ways to solve this issue after they lifted the pandemic-era ban on towing over...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Starbucks
CBS LA

LASD units to patrol beaches over the summer

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will be patrolling beaches from Playa del Rey to Malibu over the summer, the department announced.The LASD Beach Patrol Mission will patrol from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, the department said in a statement.According to the LASD, the units will consist of members from the LASD Sheriff's Response Team and the Mounted Enforcement Detail and will assist other agencies in the area."Summer is upon us and the last couple of years have been challenging for everyone," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "I want to remind the community that we're doing our best, we're stretching our resources so that people feel safe wherever they are, including the beach areas of Los Angeles County. This summer, the LASD Beach Patrol Mission will be visible throughout our beaches so that visitors and the community have a great time at the beach."The department's Homeless Outreach and Mental Evaluation teams will also be available throughout the summer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

At least 26 flights cancelled at LAX; thousands more across the nation

Right in the middle of the Memorial Day Weekend, travelers at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday saw their flights be delayed or cancelled due to a wave of national flight cancellations. LAX had 26 flight cancellations on Saturday involving a combination of departing and arriving flights, according to the airport's public information officer. More than twelve hundred flights across the nation have been cancelled this weekend due to air traffic control issues. According to the flight tracking site FlightAware.com, three cancellations were reported Saturday at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, but none were announced at Hollywood/Burbank Airport or Long Beach Airport.  
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man found shot dead in his Palmdale home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man inside his Palmdale home late Friday night. Deputies from the LASD Palmdale station responded to a home on the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue after receiving reports for shots fired in the area. At 11:48 p.m., […]
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy