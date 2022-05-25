ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

33-year-old man stabbed to death by teenagers near Inglewood

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 24 PM Edition) 02:13

Police are searching for four teenagers who chased down and stabbed a 33-year-old man to death.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 1, Dominic Lord and four teenagers had gotten into an argument after exiting a bus on 89th Street and Western Avenue. After the argument, the four teenagers chased down and surrounded Lord. The victim then fell to the ground before being stabbed.

The suspects then ran eastbound on Manchester Avenue, east of Harvard Boulevard. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Lord to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have described the suspects as two girls and two boys, all between the ages of 14-16.

Comments / 67

Michael Francis
4d ago

You've got to arm yourself these days, no matter what the law says! The cops can't be everywhere at the same time.

Reply(17)
50
John McAeria
4d ago

Two girls and two boys. Crack reporting there. We're just left to assume it was blonde haired, blue eyed Estonian children that knifed a guy on public transit.

Reply(3)
12
itoo
4d ago

I use to take my kids to la to go shopping.but I won't take them anymore.its a shame you really can't go anywhere anymore.

Reply
12
