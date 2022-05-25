ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

RiverDrums returns to Promenade Park this summer

WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEi41_0fpLUYVs00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar sound is coming back to Fort Wayne.

RiverDrums is back in Promenade Park this summer.

From 4 to 7 p.m. on June 14th, residents can enjoy drumming, dancing, music, and food trucks.

Returning performers include KelsiCote, Ginger Karns, Blind Uncle Harry, Steve Basche, Amaneceres de Mexico, Middle-Eastern Drumming and Dancing, German Tanzer Folk Dance, Ken Noland,  Sweetwater drumming, and Pyroscope Entertainment.

Annual Riverdrums program hosted at Promenade Park

The food vendors will be at the event until 7 p.m.

From Scottish pipes to fire dancers, there is a cultural event for everyone.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

TinCaps rained out, will play two on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) had their game at Parkview Field on Friday night postponed by rain. Wet weather arrived in the Summit City just ahead of the scheduled first pitch time of 7:05 p.m. While Fort Wayne native and current University of […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Entertainment
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Mexico, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

TinCaps split pair with River Bandits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps split a pair of games with the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday night at Parkview Field. The first game was a continuation of a game that was halted in the bottom of the third inning on Wednesday due to weather. The TinCaps trailed 5-2 at the time […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
indyschild.com

8 Amazing Small-Town Indiana Festivals Worth the Drive

Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Folk Dance#Kelsicote#Amaneceres De Mexico#German#Pyroscope Entertainment#Scottish
WANE 15

Jordan to host first ‘Hoops and Standards’ camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop and Purdue basketball great Walter Jordan will be back in the Summit City this summer, hosting the inaugural Future Stars Hoops & Standards Day Camp in his hometown. The camp, which will take place at Northrop High School, is set for June 13-16. It is open to boys and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Some people are changing holiday plans due to gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer. For many, that means road trips. However, some people are choosing to stay home because of high gas prices. Sticker shock at the pump has people like Phillip Ours making the decision to stay in town this Memorial Day weekend instead of […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Trine wins DIII Softball Championship opener

SALEM, Va. – A pair of home runs would lead the way for the Trine University softball team as they picked up an extra inning 4-2 victory over Eastern Connecticut State University in their opening game of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The game spanned two days, with rain forcing a suspension Thursday […]
SALEM, VA
WANE 15

Homestead tops Huntington North in sectional play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Braydon Quintana went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored while Griffin Tinkel threw a complete-game shutout with six strikeouts as Homestead bested Huntington North 3-0 at Forest Glen Park in sectional baseball action on Thursday night. 4A at Huntington UniversityHuntington North 0 Homestead 3 (F) 4A at Penn […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Home of late Indianapolis philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg for sale

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– The historic property once owned by Indianapolis businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg is for sale. The four acre property, located at 9950 Spring Mill Road in Carmel, includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a sunroom overlooking an in-ground pool. The Eiteljorg home has much history, including original carvings on multiple fireplaces.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy