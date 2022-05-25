RiverDrums returns to Promenade Park this summer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar sound is coming back to Fort Wayne.
RiverDrums is back in Promenade Park this summer.
From 4 to 7 p.m. on June 14th, residents can enjoy drumming, dancing, music, and food trucks.
Returning performers include KelsiCote, Ginger Karns, Blind Uncle Harry, Steve Basche, Amaneceres de Mexico, Middle-Eastern Drumming and Dancing, German Tanzer Folk Dance, Ken Noland, Sweetwater drumming, and Pyroscope Entertainment.Annual Riverdrums program hosted at Promenade Park
The food vendors will be at the event until 7 p.m.
From Scottish pipes to fire dancers, there is a cultural event for everyone.
The event is free and open to the public.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0