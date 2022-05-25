Ridgewood Shuts Out Martins Ferry In District Semifinal

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– He has run every race since the start of it all. Tim Cogan is one of four runners that has completed the Ogden Wellness Weekend half marathon 44 times. They call him Ironman and he says he can’t imagine not running in this race. At the age of 74 he says he was […]

WHEELING, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO