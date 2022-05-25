ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

Ridgewood Shuts Out Martins Ferry In District Semifinal

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14djYN_0fpLURKn00

CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – Ridgewood shutout Martins Ferry Tuesday 3-0 in an Ohio division III district semifinal in Cadiz.

The Generals scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings. Ridgewood will face Harrison Central in the district championship Thursday at Indian Valley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Central Catholic seniors’ final farewell

WHEELEING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Congratulations to the Class of 2022.   Seniors of Wheeling Central Catholic High School walked the halls one last time.   Family and friends gathered for the graduation ceremony which took place inside the gymnasium due to the weather.   The facility members reminded the students of all their hard work and […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Shadyside Great New Head Coach At Dublin Jerome

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Former Shadyside standout Karli (Bonar) Burkett has been named the new girls head basketball coach at Dublin Jerome. During her days with the Tigers from 2009-2013 she set the state’s all-time three point record with 350 , she’s now second all-time. She’s third all-time in three pointers in a season with 110. […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
Lima News

Softball: Lincolnview heading to state

CLYDE — Grace Brickner may be a freshman but she played with the confidence of an upperclassman and it helped Lincolnview to a 3-2 win against Hilltop to capture the Division IV regional title Saturday and earned the Lancers a trip to the state tournament. Lincolnview (24-4) advances to...
CLYDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Future runners trot to the finish line for the Tiny Tot Trot

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Racers geared up to go head-to-head in the most competitive race of the day, the Tiny Tot Trot.  Wellness Weekend is all about community, so no kiddos were left out.   WTRF’S very own, Ashley Kaiser announced the event.  Children ages 4-5 ran and another leg ages 3 and under competed.   It […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadiz, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Martins Ferry, OH
Martins Ferry, OH
Sports
Cadiz, OH
Sports
WTRF- 7News

6 New Faces are Already Slated to Join Topper Basketball

West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – You won’t see many of the West Liberty Hilltoppers same faces for the next basketball season. However, Head Coach Ben Howlett has been busy reloading new talent. So far, 6 new players have been recruited to the hilltop including most recently 6-4″ Junior Forward Michael Sampson who comes from […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park’s Elijah Bell Will Attend XFL Showcase

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Former Wheeling Park standout Elijah Bell is going to get another shot at playing at the pro football level. Bell will be a part of an XFL showcase in July. Bell played a huge role in Park winning the school’s only football state championship in 2015, while also being named the states […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generals#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Waterfront Wednesdays returns to Heritage Port

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Summer is nearly here, which means the return of Waterfront Wednesdays at Wheeling’s Heritage Port. Tonight’s entertainment featured The Trainjumpers, who performed a variety of country tunes. There is a large swath of events scheduled throughout the summer. You can view the upcoming lineups for Waterfront Wednesdays and many more […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Longtime firefighter promoted to Captain in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Steubenville Fire Department promoted one of their own today. Firefighter Justin Boley was sworn in as the newest Fire Captain on the department. Boley has been a firefighter with the department for about 10 and a half years. “Justin has been a very good firefighter over the past 10 years and […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Director Shares Preview of Ogden Wellness Weekend

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Believe it or not, the last time the Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend took place in the Friendly City was back in 2019. Now after a 2 year hiatus, the tradition will be for the 44th occasion. “It’s a very good thing to come out of the pandemic and bring something […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic Ready To Tee Off

WHEELING,W.Va, (WTRF) – The Valley’s oldest and most storied golf tournament is right around the corner. The annual Bordas and Bordas Amateur Golf Classic is June 11 & 12 at Oglebay’s Crispin Golf Course. As many as seven former champions are already in this year’s field that currently consists of more than 150 players with […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

City of Wheeling kicks off summer festivities this week

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-It’s finally warming up just in time for the city of Wheeling to kick off the summer. The City of Wheeling, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, Wheelhouse Creative, and Blame My Roots hosted an event today to pass out brochures and a summer events calendar.   The festivities will carry into tonight with […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Memorial Day Remembrances begin early in Harrison County

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) MPLX in Cadiz held their 4th annual Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony Thursday. Members of the American Legion, Harrison Central High School, and MPLX were a part of the event. Congressman Bill Johnson and Senator Hoagland addressed the crowd. It was a day to honor and remember those past and present who served […]
CADIZ, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend kicks off Saturday

WHEELING W.Va. — (WTRF) Ready, set, go! Starting Saturday morning bright and early the 44th annual Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend will get underway. At 7:30 AM, the half marathon walk and 5K walk will take place and then runners take their marks before the start of the half marathon classic run which begins at 7:50 […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

An old road has a new name, honoring a fallen veteran

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) The Moundsville Extension is now the Corporal Leonard Joe Zelaski Jr. Memorial Road. In his hometown, they knew him as Joe. He was born in 1948 and died in 1968, at age 20. He had joined the Marines, not even having finished high school, and was killed in Vietnam. Friends and family […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Buckeye West Elementary School honors fallen soldiers with state legislators and veterans

Adena, OH (WTRF)-It’s that time to honor those brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and Buckeye West Elementary School paid tribute in a special way today. The school held a remembrance service today. The American Legion, Auxiliary members and state legislators all shared some patriotic words, along with guest speaker Jefferson County […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Don’t be alarmed by helicopters in Marshall County

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ll be driving through Marshall County in June, you may spot a few unfamiliar helicopters in the summer skies. But don’t be alarmed—it’s a yearly process from a company we all depend on to keep our homes cool in West Virginia. American Electric Power has miles and miles of […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Multi-Vehicle Accident on Y-Bridge

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A multi-vehicle accident caused a major traffic jam on the Y-Bridge Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the West Main Street span of the bridge. Initial reports indicated at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. There’s no word on any injuries. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy