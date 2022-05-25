Ridgewood Shuts Out Martins Ferry In District Semifinal
CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – Ridgewood shutout Martins Ferry Tuesday 3-0 in an Ohio division III district semifinal in Cadiz.
The Generals scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings. Ridgewood will face Harrison Central in the district championship Thursday at Indian Valley.
