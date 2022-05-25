ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Wild Things Win 5th Straight

By Washington Wild Things
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Pa. – The Wild Things trampled over the visiting Tri-City ValleyCats 11-2 in game one of a three-game home series. Washington carried the momentum from its sweep in the previous series and did not look back in this contest, as the Wild Things scored nine runs in the first two innings of the game.

Right-hander Rob Whalen got the nod to start for the Wild Things and aided in a defensive clinic generating three strikeouts and only allowing two runs in seven innings pitched.

Tri-City started the game with a homer in the first inning to put the Cats up 1-0. The next frame proved to derail that hot start, with Washington’s Wagner Lagrange homering to put the Things up 3-1, and two RBI coming from Cole Brannen and Nick Ward to extend that Wild Things’ lead to 5-1.

The home runs were far from finished. In the bottom of the second, Lagrange found himself rounding the bases again with a solo blast, and Ian Walters sent the second three-run homer of the night to straightaway center to put Washington up 9-1. Walters knocked in two more runs with a single in the Wild Things’ half of the fifth frame, extending the already distant lead to 10 runs.

Tri-City showed some signs of life late in the game, with a solo blast coming off the bat of Pavin Parks, but the comeback was not to be as Washington rode out the 11-2 lead the distance of the matchup.

The Wild Things and ValleyCats meet again tomorrow in the middle game of the set, with left-hander Sandro Cabrera set to pitch for Washington against Tri-City’s Olbis Parra.

