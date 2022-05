MINNEAPOLIS - The weather is starting to turn as we head into Memorial Day weekend and temperatures are heating up, and it’s baseball season. The St. Paul Saints haven’t had the start they wanted at 18-26 as the Class AAA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, but it’s still always an entertaining time at CHS Field in St. Paul. The Saints host the Indianapolis Indians for a three-game series this weekend, and you can catch two of the games on Fox 9 Plus!

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO