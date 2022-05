Diane Scott lost both of her parents within a two-month period when she was just six years old. Diane, who had a sister, lived with an aunt and uncle who raised her after her parents died. Diane grew up, got married, had children of her own, got separated, and in 2001 recently enrolled in cosmetology school. She was a civic figure within her community in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and an active, devoted member of Bethel Temple Church.

