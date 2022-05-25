ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas school shooting

nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school,...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over 7th death

Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over 7th death. A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death. Jackson Couty Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder charge against 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed on Friday. Baker also charged Reed with one count of armed criminal action and two counts of fraud involving a credit or debit device. The new charges stem from the November 2021 shooting death of Stephon D. Johnson in Kansas City, Missouri. Reed is also charged in four killings in the St. Louis area in September, and two more in Wyandotte County, Kansas, in October.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nbcrightnow.com

Critical fire condition warnings issued across US Southwest

Critical fire condition warnings issued across US Southwest. Authorities are warning that much of the U.S. Southwest will see critical fire conditions this weekend. The so-called red flag warnings come as crews in northern New Mexico work to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire. The 7-week-old fire is the largest in New Mexico history and has burned 491 square miles east of Santa Fe since being started in April. Crews are patrolling partially burned areas and clearing and cutting containment lines. The National Weather Service's red flag warnings have been issued for parts of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.
COLORADO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Sedro-Woolley man pleads guilty to hate crime

SEATTLE — A 25-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded guilty Thursday to a hate crime for setting a February 2020 fire outside a bar in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Kalvinn Garcia admitted in U.S. District Court to setting a fire in a dumpster outside Queer/Bar, a nightclub and event space, because the bar’s sign had the word “queer” on it.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of bills in the PA House aimed at supporting veterans

Harrisburg, Pa. — A series of bills designed to recognize and support veterans in Pennsylvania were recently voted on in committee, including one that would create an adult daycare program for veterans suffering serious health issues. House Bill 2361 would designate June 12 as “Women Veterans Day." House Resolution...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy