ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Roof leak causes 20-minute delay in Mavs-Warriors game

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUTj2_0fpLTUwl00

Game 4 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the host Dallas Mavericks was delayed 20 minutes on Tuesday following the 15-minute halftime break because of a leak in the American Airlines Center roof.

Water from a heavy rainfall dripped onto the court near the Warriors’ bench, requiring crews to work both on mopping up the moisture on the floor as well as creating an umbrella-type tarp under the leak near the building’s ceiling to redirect the water.

The Mavericks also had to delay a regular-season home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 21 for the same reason.

Down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series and facing elimination with a loss, Dallas led 62-47 at halftime.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#American Airlines Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy