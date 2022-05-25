Roof leak causes 20-minute delay in Mavs-Warriors game

Game 4 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the host Dallas Mavericks was delayed 20 minutes on Tuesday following the 15-minute halftime break because of a leak in the American Airlines Center roof.

Water from a heavy rainfall dripped onto the court near the Warriors’ bench, requiring crews to work both on mopping up the moisture on the floor as well as creating an umbrella-type tarp under the leak near the building’s ceiling to redirect the water.

The Mavericks also had to delay a regular-season home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 21 for the same reason.

Down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series and facing elimination with a loss, Dallas led 62-47 at halftime.

–Field Level Media

