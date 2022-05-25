Corrupted memory card has delayed primary vote count in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Tuesday’s election results from Muscogee County are slow to come in and Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren tells News 3 the reason is a technical issue.
A memory card from advance voting at the City Services Center was corrupted. Out of an abundance of caution — Boren’s words –, elections officials are re-scanning all 8,000 advance in-person votes cast at the City Services.
That has delayed the count.
A high-speed scanner is being used.
Boren did not give a timetable to reenter the ballots but said she hoped the process could be done quickly.
There were more than 14,000 advance in-person votes cast at three locations. The bulk of them were cast at the City Services Center.
