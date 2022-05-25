ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Alabama leaders respond to Texas elementary school shooting

By Associated Press, Jess Grotjahn
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVmcJ_0fpLT5D500

UVALDE, Texas (WHNT) — Alabama state leaders are offering condolences and support to Texas after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school, killing 18 children, three teachers and injuring others.

Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the gunman is dead after he entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but Abbott identified him as Salvador Ramos .

At least 19 children, 2 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting, officials say

He says Ramos was a resident of the community that’s about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

“The news of the violent loss of 15 innocent lives in Uvalde, Texas, is devastating and unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the children, the school, and the local law enforcement and officials.”

Senator Richard Shelby AL-R

We are all thinking about those in Uvalde, Texas. I am heartbroken for the innocent lives lost and the loved ones who are grieving. May God be with all those affected by this horrific tragedy.

Governor Kay Ivey

“This is so sad. Thoughts and prayers to everyone involved.”

Lt Governor Will Ainsworth

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

American Patriot
4d ago

Not getting my guns either way. I don't forfeit my rights because of what someone else does.

Reply
4
Related
WRBL News 3

Lawyer will seek to move trial of Alabama jail escapee

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A lawyer for an Alabama inmate who was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official, said he’s received threats for representing the man. Mark McDaniel, a lawyer representing Casey White, says he’ll also seek a change of venue to move his upcoming trial […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama now a source state for illegally purchased guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama law officials are cracking down on guns purchased illegally. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama tells WBRC that they’ve prosecuted more 30 cases of straw purchasing just this year. Straw purchasing is where someone legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone else who isn’t legally allowed to have it. But, straw purchasing in Alabama is contributing to gun crime locally and across the country.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
alreporter.com

Alabama Senate candidates react to Uvalde shooting

The mass shooting of 19 children and two teachers at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school on Tuesday has put the debate over gun control measures back squarely at the forefront of the American discourse. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has already weighed in, telling the New York Daily News that “it’s a...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Will Ainsworth
WRBL News 3

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is again on the rise in Alabama after weeks in decline. More than 130 people are being treated statewide for the first time since March. State statistics show hospitalizations crept up this week to reach 132 on Thursday. That’s still only a fraction of […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Whnt#Robb Elementary School#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, […]
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

New book provides guide to birding in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An expert and author has published a new guide to identifying birds in Alabama. “Birds of Alabama” offers a unique experience for beginners, intermediate and advanced bird watchers with an identification system created by the writer, Marc Parnell. Parnell offers an introductory look at what beginning birders need to get out […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama: FCC won’t revoke radio licenses held by convicted ex-speaker, Mike Hubbard

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission will not revoke radio broadcast licenses held by former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard, after ruling that Hubbard’s convictions on ethics charges did not automatically disqualify him. Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin ruled this month that the enforcement bureau had not proven that Hubbard’s felony convictions […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Glock switches and voting problems: Down in Alabama

A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy