Cubs power past Reds 11-4

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and the Chicago Cubs rolled past the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 on Tuesday night.

Schwindel has three homers in the first two games of Chicago’s four-game series at Cincinnati. The Cubs have hit a major league-leading 19 homers since May 14, going deep in 10 of 11 games.

Stroman (2-4) needed 37 pitches to get through the first, allowing four singles and two runs to the first five batters. But he cruised after that, retiring 14 of his final 16 batters with two walks. He struck out eight.

Robert Gsellman worked the final three innings, allowing two runs, for his first save.

The Cubs led 3-0 in the first against Tyler Mahle (2-5) thanks to a sacrifice fly by Seiya Suzuki and Schwindel’s two-run homer.

Alfonso Rivas drove in two runs in the third with his first career triple to put the Cubs ahead 5-2.

Schwindel went deep against Mahle again in the Cubs’ five-run fifth, his sixth homer this season. Andrelton Simmons added a two-run single later in the inning. Mahle was charged with a season-worst eight runs in four-plus innings.

WHAT A RELIEF

With the Reds trailing 10-3 in the ninth, shortstop Matt Reynolds made his second appearance on the mound. He allowed one run on one hit and hit two batters. Reynolds last pitched on May 4, allowing two hits in 1/3 of an inning in an 18-4 loss at Milwaukee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Schwindel started at designated hitter after Yan Gomes was scratched with left oblique soreness. … C Willson Contreras was not placed on the injured list Tuesday, which was the last day the Cubs could backdate the move. Contreras is day-to-day with right hamstring tightness.

Reds: 2B Jonathan India’s hamstring was examined on Monday and it is not fully healed. It could be up to two weeks before he plays again.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-4, 4.89 ERA) is looking to rebound after allowing a career high-tying four homers on Friday against Arizona. RHP Luis Castillo (0-2, 4.60) will make his fourth start since beginning the season on the IL with a right shoulder strain.

