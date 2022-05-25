ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘We Are in a Moment of Reckoning.’ Amanda Nguyen on Taking the Fight for Sexual Violence Survivors to the U.N.

By Sanya Mansoor
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5KH3_0fpLShZx00

Amanda Nguyen was instrumental in helping to craft and pass the U.S. federal law advocating for sexual violence survivors . For her work, she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Now, she’s taking the fight global.

“When the federal U.S. law passed, we heard from over 1 million survivors,” Nguyen told TIME Executive Editor Naina Bajekal Tuesday at Credit Suisse’s Women of Impact event at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. “People from all over the world were writing in saying ‘Hey, I’ve also experienced something similar’ or ‘I’m working on a similar law, can we join forces?’”

So Nguyen and her nonprofit Rise have set their sights on convincing the U.N. to pass an international sexual assault survivors’ bill of rights. “The United Nations has yet to recognize rape in peacetime in legislation, in a resolution, and that’s what we’re fighting for,” she said. They are awaiting a vote in the next few weeks.

“We are in a moment of reckoning where we see that our pain really does matter,” she said. “It’s about world leaders recognizing that in order to be a world leader they must recognize the most vulnerable within their communities.”

Nguyen founded Rise in 2014 as an effort to fight for survivors of sexual violence after she learned that her own rape kit, with evidence that she had been sexually assaulted, was about to be destroyed. Since then the organization has been instrumental in the passage of 55 unanimous laws, she said.

More recently, Nguyen has emerged as a powerful representative of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community—speaking boldly about anti-Asian hate . In 2021, she released a viral video about how little mainstream coverage these incidents had garnered. The response was swift. Joe Biden addressed the issue in his first primetime speech as President. “That was not what I had expected. I literally thought I was going to lose followers,” Nguyen says.

She had thought about staying quiet, but then realized speaking out was important to her. “There are two people that we all have to impress in our lives and that’s our 8-year-old self and our 80-year-old self. I felt like those two people would encourage me to speak up and speak my truth and so I did.”

The event, which Credit Suisse organized in partnership with TIME, also featured South African businesswoman and philanthropist Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe and Geetha Murali , the CEO of education organization Room to Read.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

How White Violence Crushed the Progressive Change Formerly Enslaved People Won During Reconstruction

On Feb. 18, 1868, in Charleston, S.C., Radical Republican Solomon George Washington Dill, known as S.G.W. Dill, rose at South Carolina’s Second Constitutional Convention to offer a resolution that would protect sharecroppers and tenant farmers, including formerly enslaved Black people, from gouging by white landowners. The resolution was tabled but when Dill, a white man, was allowed to speak, he said, “I insist on giving the poor man justice and all that truly belongs to him . . . Numbers of them are oppressed; numbers are without homes, without shelter, and cannot obtain it unless they give more than one-half of their physical labor to their landlords for shelter … I am begged to do something for them towards keeping the landlords in check.”
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
TIME

How I Lost Myself to Motherhood

It’s impossible to gauge the depth of a hole you’re in until you begin to climb out. I’ve felt this way in the most challenging times of my life, usually when suffering loss: death, divorce. I remember the worst moments in discordant flashes—sobbing in a closet, inhaling a scarf; dive-bar gin and curvy roads; lying beside my bulldog, whispering “I’m sorry” in his ear. Moments of grief and despair whose dimensions I didn’t fully understand until they lifted, revealing a terrible edge from which I didn’t know I’d fallen.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TIME

‘American Poverty Is No One’s Salvation.’ Afghan Evacuees in the U.S. Struggle to Find Housing

It has been nine months since 22-year-old Khadija, her 14-year-old brother and 32-year-old cousin fled the Taliban’s takeover in their home country of Afghanistan. After brief stays in Qatar and Germany, they arrived in the U.S. in late August. Like many of the more than 74,000 Afghan evacuees who settled in the country last year, Khadija is safer now, but she faces a new, towering challenge: finding a permanent place to stay during a national housing crisis .
HOMELESS
TIME

The Health Costs of Gun Violence Trauma

It’s impossible to quantify the cost of gun violence. There’s no way to add up pain and grief. No way to multiply that by shock and outrage. But emotional suffering and physical injuries do become real numbers when traumatic shooting events, like other public-health epidemics, contribute to the national health care burden. A 2021 review of hospital costs from the Government Accountability Office revealed about 33,000 inpatient stays and about 51,000 emergency room visits every year to treat firearm injuries. Those initial hospital visits were nearly triple the average patient cost, and collectively topped $1 billion annually. More than half of the cost was for patients with Medicaid and other public coverage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Violence#U N#Violent Crime#Politics Federal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Switzerland
TIME

TIME

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy