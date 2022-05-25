ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Takeaways: Trump's big primary defeat; scandals for the win

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4C1v_0fpLSRPD00

Former President Donald Trump 's crusade for vengeance suffered a devastating blow on Tuesday after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won his primary despite rejecting Trump's entreaties to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state.

Voters also demonstrated an openness to embracing scandal-plagued candidates — depending on the candidate, and the scandal.

Here are some takeaways from Tuesday's primary elections in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota:

TRUMP'S BIGGEST PRIMARY DEFEAT

Trump had hoped to turn Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp into an example of the danger in defying him. Instead, Kemp on Tuesday became an example of how Republican incumbents might not have as much to fear from Trump as the former president would like.

Kemp cruised past former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the Republican primary, easily clearing the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff. The victory came a year and a half after Kemp rejected Trump's demands to help overturn the presidential election by declaring Trump the winner in Georgia instead of Joe Biden, who actually won.

Despite the former president's efforts, Kemp comfortably led in polls and fundraising throughout the primary campaign. The institutions of the Republican Party also swung into action to protect Kemp. He earned the support of Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, who appeared with him at a Georgia rally on the eve of the primary. The Republican Governors Association paid for ads supporting him. High-profile Republican governors including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey campaigned with him.

Perdue’s campaign fixated on Trump's lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, but Kemp won by flexing the power of his office. To rally the base, he signed laws allowing most Georgians to carry guns without a permit and banning most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — something that can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy. He also announced an investment by Hyundai in a new plant in the state to make batteries for electric vehicles.

Now Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 gubernatorial clash. Unlike Trump in 2020, Perdue accepted his defeat Tuesday night, even seeming to brush aside some supporters who took up a chant suggesting there was fraud.

“I’m sorry, but what we’re going to do right now is make sure Stacey Abrams is not governor of this state,” Perdue said.

DECLINING POWER OF SCANDAL

Trump did notch some wins Tuesday. They came with baggage, but that didn't seem to stop them.

Former football great Herschel Walker, Trump's pick for U.S. Senate in Georgia, dominated the Republican challengers in his primary. Party leaders had first shied away from him because of his checkered history.

Walker, in his autobiography, admits struggling with mental illness. His ex-wife said that during their marriage he held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. She later obtained a restraining order against him after he reportedly threatened her for dating other men. He claimed to have founded a chicken processing company employing hundreds but reported only eight workers when applying for a loan during the coronavirus pandemic. He lied about founding a charity to help veterans get aid with mental health — he actually is paid $300,000 a year to work as a spokesperson for a for-profit company that others founded to recruit veterans for mental health care.

Eventually even Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell ended up embracing Walker as the party’s best chance to oust Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. The bet is that voters won’t care as much about scandals in post-Trump America.

That theory certainly got a boost Tuesday in Texas, too. Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton was indicted in 2015 on securities fraud charges and is still awaiting trial. He’s under investigation for corruption by the FBI and by the state bar of Texas for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Yet he easily won his primary against Land Commissioner George P. Bush, powered by his ability to use his office to cater to conservative causes by, for example, investigating the parents of transgender children.

Back in Georgia, firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won her Republican primary, shrugging off challengers who complained Greene was giving the party a bad name by engaging in Holocaust denial and other headline-grabbing, bombastic behavior. Unlike Madison Cawthorn, a provocative congressman who lost his GOP primary in North Carolina last week, Greene didn’t change districts, have a long string of personal scandals or infuriate Washington Republicans by alleging they participate in orgies.

Trump set the model in 2016, and his followers are perfecting it — never let a scandal get in the way of winning an election.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
City
Washington, GA
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
David Perdue
Person
Doug Ducey
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s bizarre defence for no gun action: ‘After 9/11, we didn’t ban planes’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert rebuffed the idea of gun control after the deadly Uvalde school shooting with a bizarre justification: the 9/11 terror attacks did not lead to a ban on planes. The Colorado representative, a staunch supporter of firearms, said children can be protected “without trying to disarm law-abiding citizens”. Ms Boebert fought the 2020 elections with a campaign fiercely attacking the movement to introduce greater gun control.“When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes,” Ms Boebert said on Fox News’ Hannity Special on Thursday. “We secured the cockpit. “I want our schools secured, I want their children protected,...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Fbi#For The Win#Election Fraud#Election Federal#Republican#The Republican Party
The Independent

Republican senator blames ‘wokeness’ and ‘liberal indoctrination’ for school shootings days after Uvalde massacre

A Republican senator offered up a theory for why he believes school shootings, like the one in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead this week, are on the rise: “wokeness” and “liberal indoctrination”.Wisconsin Sen Ron Johnson provided the controversial take during an interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday, after the host asked, in light of this week’s devastating shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, if stiffer background checks would be a solution for preventing this kind of mass slaughter. Particularly so, the host noted, since 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos legally bought two AR platform...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

After Uvalde, the father of a Columbine victim says Democrats can do better on gun messaging

Tom Mauser has seen this all before.After the Columbine massacre of 1999, there was a sense in the air, like there is now, that change needed to happen. Lawmakers convened at the federal level, led by New Jersey’s Democratic Sen Frank Lautenberg, determined to close the so-called “gun show loophole”: a provision in federal law that allows for gun sales to occur between private sellers and buyers, including at weapons shows, without a background check occurring.But like so many firearm restrictions to come up in Congress over the past two decades, the effort failed. It was revived in 2008, in...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos, who was eventually shot dead by law enforcement officers, was “the sheer face of evil”.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School and lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio.The teen had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state senator Roland Gutierrez told reporters. “He suggested the kids should watch out,” the lawmaker said.Ramos sent a direct message to...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy