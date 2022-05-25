Abingdon beats John Battle to win the Mountain 7 District tournament

The last team standing from Northeast Tennessee at the TSSAA Spring Fling, was the Daniel Boone Trailblazer Softball team. The Blazers came into Saturday play needing to get three wins to take home a state title, but they got tripped up by a familiar foe. Clarksville, the team that knocked off Boone in the opening round of the tournament, did it again on Saturday, this time by a 7-2 final. The Trailblazers will finish as the the third place team in Class AAAA.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO