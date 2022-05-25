ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon beats John Battle to win the Mountain 7 District tournament

By Casey Goetz
wcyb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbingdon jumped on John Battle early and never looked back in winning the...

wcyb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

John Battle uses big second inning to beat Tazewell in region quarterfinals

The John Battle baseball team fell behind Tazewell 3-0 after 1 1/2 innings in a must win game on Friday night. The bottom of the second inning proved to be the difference for the Trojans. John Battle sent ten batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to take a lead they would never relinquish in the region quarterfinals.
TAZEWELL, TN
wcyb.com

Daniel Boone softball finishes third at state

The last team standing from Northeast Tennessee at the TSSAA Spring Fling, was the Daniel Boone Trailblazer Softball team. The Blazers came into Saturday play needing to get three wins to take home a state title, but they got tripped up by a familiar foe. Clarksville, the team that knocked off Boone in the opening round of the tournament, did it again on Saturday, this time by a 7-2 final. The Trailblazers will finish as the the third place team in Class AAAA.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abingdon, VA
Sports
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
wcyb.com

Twins celebrate their 100th birthday in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Twins Kathleen Suter and Christine Rost celebrated their 100th birthday in Rogersville Thursday. The twins were born on May 26, 1922, in Rogersville. More than 100 people were there to greet them and share in the celebration at The Sayrah Barn. Rost lives in Rogersville,...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Plumb Alley Day returns to Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Plumb Alley Day returned to Abingdon on Saturday. The popular event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic for its 40th celebration. The festival helped raise nearly $17,000 Kiwanis Club of Abingdon. An estimated 7,000 people attended and the money raised helps...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Carter County soldier honored at Coca Cola 600

Thirty-seven servicemen and women will be honored during Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, including one born in Carter County. Army Master Sgt. Jefferson Davis was born in Watauga and died serving in Afghanistan in 2001. During Sunday's race, he will be honored on the front window of Cody Ware's number...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
wcyb.com

Crews put out fire at Logan's Roadhouse in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Fire crews in Bristol, Virginia, put out a fire at Logan's Roadhouse early Friday. Bristol, Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said that all three city fire stations responded to a fire alarm at the restaurant on Linden Drive at 1:21 a.m. Smoke was visible coming from the restaurant, which was closed at the time.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

'The Pitch' competition held for entrepreneurs in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The region's largest open shark tank-like startup pitch competition happened Thursday in Johnson City. “The Pitch,” pits aspiring entrepreneurs against the clock to pitch their ideas in 5 minutes or less to a panel of judges. The event was hosted by Founders Forge,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Town of Unicoi announces plans for Freedom Fest

The town of Unicoi has announced plans for Freedom Fest this year. It's to celebrate our nation's independence. The event is scheduled for the Fourth of July at 5 PM. Event organizers say it will be bigger, better and brighter than previous years. They say details on bands and food...
UNICOI, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Mountain
wcyb.com

Wetlands Water Park to open for season Saturday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wetlands Water Park in Jonesborough will open for the 2022 season on Saturday. The grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wetlands Water Park is located at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. The water park has three flume water slides, two family otter...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Memorial Day ceremonies held across Tri-Cities region

A memorial service honoring unknown and fallen Confederate soldiers was held Saturday in Bristol. A poppy wreath was laced at the base of the veterans monument. The cemetery includes multiple tombstones to mark the graves of unknown Confederate soldiers. The Sons of Confederate Veterans took part in the memorial, which...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Woman killed in Russell County motorcycle crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 19 in Russell County. It happened Wednesday afternoon just north of Route 782. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2022 CF Moto motorcycle was traveling north when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. Brittany Cooper, 29, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia died at the scene. Police say she was wearing a helmet.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wcyb.com

Carter County school board searching for new Director of Schools

The Carter County school board is meeting Tuesday for a special called session. Board members will open up applications for Director of Schools candidates. The board is on a tight deadline. Current Superintendent Tracy McAbee is leaving in July, and state law forbids selecting a director after June 20th because of upcoming elections.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Raffle held in honor of Jacob Roberts in Norton

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — A raffle will be held on May 30 through June 13 for Jacob Roberts who tragically lost his life last month. The proceeds will aid his family with medical bills. The raffle contains gift cards to multiple department stores, and the winner will be drawn...
NORTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy