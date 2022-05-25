Abingdon beats John Battle to win the Mountain 7 District tournament

The John Battle baseball team fell behind Tazewell 3-0 after 1 1/2 innings in a must win game on Friday night. The bottom of the second inning proved to be the difference for the Trojans. John Battle sent ten batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to take a lead they would never relinquish in the region quarterfinals.
The last team standing from Northeast Tennessee at the TSSAA Spring Fling, was the Daniel Boone Trailblazer Softball team. The Blazers came into Saturday play needing to get three wins to take home a state title, but they got tripped up by a familiar foe. Clarksville, the team that knocked off Boone in the opening round of the tournament, did it again on Saturday, this time by a 7-2 final. The Trailblazers will finish as the the third place team in Class AAAA.
Virginia Tech had an early morning wake up call against Florida in the NCAA Softball Super Regional. The Hokies finished off game one of the series with a 6-0, but stumbled in game two falling 7-3. Cameron Fagan had a three-run homer and Emma Ritter had a pair of solo...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia, is offering Bristol, Tennessee, $250,000 and will develop a plan to close the city's landfill as part of a settlement offer sent Friday following a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court. The complaint filed Thursday in Abingdon, by Bristol, Tennessee, against Bristol, Virginia,...
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Twins Kathleen Suter and Christine Rost celebrated their 100th birthday in Rogersville Thursday. The twins were born on May 26, 1922, in Rogersville. More than 100 people were there to greet them and share in the celebration at The Sayrah Barn. Rost lives in Rogersville,...
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A federal lawsuit has been filed by the City of Bristol, Tennessee, against Bristol, Virginia, in regards to the ongoing issues at the Bristol, Virginia, landfill. In the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Abingdon, it seeks to immediately stop waste intake at...
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Plumb Alley Day returned to Abingdon on Saturday. The popular event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic for its 40th celebration. The festival helped raise nearly $17,000 Kiwanis Club of Abingdon. An estimated 7,000 people attended and the money raised helps...
Thirty-seven servicemen and women will be honored during Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, including one born in Carter County. Army Master Sgt. Jefferson Davis was born in Watauga and died serving in Afghanistan in 2001. During Sunday's race, he will be honored on the front window of Cody Ware's number...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Fire crews in Bristol, Virginia, put out a fire at Logan's Roadhouse early Friday. Bristol, Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said that all three city fire stations responded to a fire alarm at the restaurant on Linden Drive at 1:21 a.m. Smoke was visible coming from the restaurant, which was closed at the time.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The region's largest open shark tank-like startup pitch competition happened Thursday in Johnson City. “The Pitch,” pits aspiring entrepreneurs against the clock to pitch their ideas in 5 minutes or less to a panel of judges. The event was hosted by Founders Forge,...
The town of Unicoi has announced plans for Freedom Fest this year. It's to celebrate our nation's independence. The event is scheduled for the Fourth of July at 5 PM. Event organizers say it will be bigger, better and brighter than previous years. They say details on bands and food...
9:30 a.m. - Eastman's Kingsport veterans' group and other Eastman volunteers to help Boy Scouts of America place American flags at headstones at Mountain Home National Cemetery. 10 a.m. - Memorial Day Service at East Hill Cemetery in Bristol. Monday, May 30:. 10 a.m. - Marion Memorial Day Parade. 11...
A business that offers financial services will have its groundbreaking in Kingsport on June 7. The event for Aldebaran Financial Insight will be at 200 Colonial Heights road at 4 p.m. For more information on the business, click here.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wetlands Water Park in Jonesborough will open for the 2022 season on Saturday. The grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wetlands Water Park is located at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. The water park has three flume water slides, two family otter...
A memorial service honoring unknown and fallen Confederate soldiers was held Saturday in Bristol. A poppy wreath was laced at the base of the veterans monument. The cemetery includes multiple tombstones to mark the graves of unknown Confederate soldiers. The Sons of Confederate Veterans took part in the memorial, which...
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 19 in Russell County. It happened Wednesday afternoon just north of Route 782. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2022 CF Moto motorcycle was traveling north when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. Brittany Cooper, 29, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia died at the scene. Police say she was wearing a helmet.
The Carter County school board is meeting Tuesday for a special called session. Board members will open up applications for Director of Schools candidates. The board is on a tight deadline. Current Superintendent Tracy McAbee is leaving in July, and state law forbids selecting a director after June 20th because of upcoming elections.
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — A raffle will be held on May 30 through June 13 for Jacob Roberts who tragically lost his life last month. The proceeds will aid his family with medical bills. The raffle contains gift cards to multiple department stores, and the winner will be drawn...
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — A new report reveals several southwest Virginia counties have some of the poorest health outcomes in the state. That data is according to this year's County Health Rankings, a program by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Wise County, where the Health Wagon clinic...
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of possessing meth within 1,000 feet of a school zone has been charged, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office. Police responded Thursday just before 1 a.m. to the 300 block of East Main Boulevard in Church Hill. Police discovered Tracey...
