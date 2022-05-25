ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Off the trails, fire crews practice remote rescue work in Manchester

 4 days ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Fire Department has added another element to their rescue work. They have joined a growing number of Connecticut departments who gear up and train with a Utility Terrain Vehicle – or UTV – to help them get to the hardest to reach places and make a...

Eyewitness News

CT Rail Shore Line East service suspended after tree fire

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The CT Rail Shore Line East has suspended services due to a tree fire. A tree caught on fire one mile west of Shaw’s Cove due to the storm. The storm loosened the tree and the tree made contact with a catenary wire. No one was...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Shoreline East train shuts down following fire at Shaws Cove

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shoreline East train stopped running on Saturday after the storm caused a tree to fall and set a wire on fire, the Connecticut Department of Transportation said. According to CT DOT, a tree was loosened by the storm and fell on a wire at Shaws Cove near New London. […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Pets of the week: Shadow and Storm

Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.
NEWINGTON, CT
City
Manchester, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
westernmassnews.com

Community to come together Sunday to support injured motorcyclists

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -After five motorcyclists, including two from western Mass. were seriously injured in a crash, the community is officially coming together for the first time this weekend to help support them. Two riders from the Moose Lodge are still battling back from the injuries they sustained last month....
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Bristol police search for 'vicious' dog that ran off after attack

BRISTOL, Conn. — A search is underway for a dog that allegedly attacked a person and was shot by an officer on Friday morning, according to Bristol police. Police officers were called to French Street for a "vicious dog complaint." The dog was attacking a person and a responding officer shot the animal, police said.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Van in Flames on I-84 West in Cheshire Starts Brush Fire

A work van that went up in flames on I-84 West in Cheshire on Thursday spread and started a brush fire, officials said. According to the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department, emergency crews responded to I-84 West around exit 26 . Officials said they saw a work van in flames which had also started a brush fire.
CHESHIRE, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Hilarious Video Shreds ‘The Connecticut Driving Experience’

"The CT Driving Experience". How do you take something so unfunny, and make it something worth laughing at?. When it comes to driving in the great state of Connecticut, it depends on the person, the day, and the time of year. I find myself ready to cry over the condition of our roads, so maybe all I needed was an absurd nudge in the right direction.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Program Helped Crews Find Lost Hiker in Meriden in 20 Minutes: Officials

Emergency crews in Meriden rescued a lost hiker at Giuffrida Park Thursday night. Fire officials said the hiker was found quickly because of a new program that had been installed earlier in the day. Fire officials said they were alerted about a lost hiker at 7:51 p.m. and several crews...
westportlocal.com

Westport Police: Several Roads Closed as Cleanup Continues

55 Long Lots Rd: Tree limb partially blocking road. 220 South Compo Road: Closed due to wires. 73 Turkey Road South: Closed due to downed tree. 330 Post Road West (Westbound) Lanes: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms Road at Maple Avenue: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms...
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Derby granted permanent custody of German Shepherd who was shot

DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week a judge granted Derby custody of a German Shepherd who was found shot on Nutmeg Avenue last month. In April, Derby Police found a German Shepherd who was shot in the leg. According to Derby Police, “One bullet shattered his front leg and another...
DERBY, CT
NewsTimes

Three-car crash in Brookfield sends three to hospital, fire officials say

BROOKFIELD — Firefighters freed a driver that was trapped after a three-car crash in town Thursday morning, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the crash on Federal Road around 10 a.m. At the scene, crews saw one of...
NBC Connecticut

Saturday Afternoon Storms Force Closures and Power Outages

Showers and storms Saturday afternoon packed a punch for the few hours they were moving through Connecticut. Eversource is reporting over 2,000 outages as of 4:35 p.m. with a bulk of them in Danbury and Westport. The following are the Westport roads affected by this afternoon’s storm. 220 S....
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford local news

