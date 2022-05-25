ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Rockers slug way past Charleston

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – Michael Russell, Quincy Latimore and Johnny Field all homered and the Rockers pounded the Charleston Dirty Birds 9-5 on Tuesday.

Russell belted a three-run homer in the second that put High Point ahead 4-0. Lattimore smacked a two-run shot in third, making it 6-2. Field drilled a solo shot in the seventh for a 9-3 lead.

Russell’s homer was part of a 4 RBI effort that also included a sacrifice fly that went along with Giovanny Alfonzo’s RBI single in a two-run fifth. Logan Morrison singled home a run in the first that opened the scoring.

High Point improved to 21-8 and stayed a half-game ahead of Gastonia in the ALPB South Division. Rockers starting pitcher Austin Glorius picked up the win, allowing three runs and five hits in the first five innings.

The Rockers faced the Dirty Birds again today at 6:35 p.m.

