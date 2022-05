TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) – No. 18 Florida State continued to fight hard despite a challenging day in the second round of the NCAA Championship, moving to 20th place after shooting 20-over par for the day. The Seminoles are six strokes out of 15th place moving into round three, having to be one of the top 15 teams in order to advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO