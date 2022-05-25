ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Police ID woman found disoriented, wandering in Canton parking lot

 4 days ago
CANTON, Ga. — UPDATE: Police said on Wednesday they have identified the woman and she has been reunited with family. ORIGINAL STORY: The Canton Police Department needs help identifying a...

CBS 46

Search underway for missing Cobb County woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for a missing elderly Cobb County woman. Police say 77-year-old Edna Grace Dodson was last seen Friday and known to be driving a 2020 red Ford Mustang. Dodson is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown and gray hair and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police: Man in serious condition after DeKalb County shooting

ATLANTA — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a man was reported shot and is in serious condition in a Decatur apartment complex. Officers said that they received a call about a person shot on Highcourt Place just after 4 p.m. Once there, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in Fayetteville highway crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Police are looking for people who witnessed a deadly car crash that happened Saturday morning in Fayetteville. Police said a 46-year-old Soperton woman died at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. Two other people were hospitalized. The crash happened at North Glynn Street, Highway 85 North, and Easterbrook Way. Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Summerville Man Charged with Stealing $28,000 in Connection with “Pool” Scam

A Chattooga County, Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $28,000 in a scam affecting two different families in Floyd County. Police say that John Anthony Tucker, age 48 of Summerville between April 14th 2021 and May 10th this year (2022) took $10,000 from a victim as down payment to build a swimming pool – and, between September 19th of last year and May 10th this year, he took $18,000 from another family to build a swimming pool. Law enforcement say Tucker never did ANY of the work for the money he received. He is charged with two counts felony theft by deception and two counts conversion of payments for real property investments.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Sinkhole opens up in Stone Mountain, closes road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Stone Mountain Police Department is warning the public about a sinkhole that has emerged on Rankin Street. Stone Mountain Police said it's about 170-feet north of the intersection of East Mountain Street. After inspecting the sinkhole, the police department said part of the pavement...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
The Georgia Sun

GBI: 13-year-old girl shot by police after she shot her father

A 13-year-old girl was shot by police in Fayetteville Wednesday during a custody exchange dispute. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 8:44 p.m., 38-year-old Vincent Emanuel Frasca, of Marietta, called the Watchdesk of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting law enforcement assistance with a custody exchange dispute involving a 3-year-old in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WDEF

Police: woman shoots man while he’s sleeping

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A woman has been charged with shooting a man in his home overnight. It happened around 2 AM at a home on Basswood Drive right off Bonny Oaks. The 55 year old man said he was asleep when he heard the gunshot and realized he was hit.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
11Alive

Man making food delivery shot dead in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police is investigating what they say is a deadly shooting on Oakwood Manor in Decatur. Police added that the shooting occurred around 1 or 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. They later told 11Alive that it appears the victim was making a food delivery before being shot.
DECATUR, GA
