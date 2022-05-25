ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa community leaders discuss how to help those facing homelessness

By Briona Arradondo
fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - More housing, more resources and working together are three things community leaders said can help solve homelessness in Tampa during a city-led forum Tuesday night. A discussion open to the public at Hillsborough Community College in Ybor City, homelessness organizations said one solution can’t fix everything,...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 1

TAMPA, FL
