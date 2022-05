COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Special Olympics Idaho announced two athletes from North Idaho are headed to Orlando, FL on June 3 to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics Games. Athlete Jake Kerr and Unified Partner Matt Creighton began training together in June of last year after Kerr qualified for Idaho's state games. Since then, they've trained at a number of courses around the area. The two will compete as a unified pair in Alternate Stroke Golf at the USA Games!

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO