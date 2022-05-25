Cumberland County man accused of raping 4-year-old: police

Residents living near the site of a house that exploded Thursday night on Hale Street were coming to terms Friday with what had happened. “I woke up this morning ... you know how some people say they forget until it hits them. It wasn’t like that at all. I opened my eyes and I was just like ‘oh my god. This is my reality,’” said Pottstown resident Rebecca Scott.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO