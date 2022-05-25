ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Cumberland County man accused of raping 4-year-old: police

By Becky Metrick
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An East Pennsboro Township man is accused of raping a 4-year-old several years ago, police said Tuesday. In February, East Pennsboro Township police received a...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Death of 35-year-old central Pa. man ruled a homicide

York County Coroner Pamela Gay has ruled that the death of 35-year-old man found trespassing was a homicide. Zachary Young was attacked after he was found trespassing on a property in York Wednesday night, police said. Gay announced Friday evening that the cause of death was “blunt force injuries to head”. An autopsy was performed on Friday.
PennLive.com

Pa. man accused of seriously injuring 5-month-old girl in his care

ALLENWOOD – A man has been accused of seriously injuring an infant he was caring for in Union County while her mother was at work. Owen Wesley Moore, 31, of Cogan Station in Lycoming County, was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. He was committed to the Union County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.
UNION COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, PA
City
East Pennsboro Township, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Enola, PA
East Pennsboro Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies central Pa. man who died in group attack

The York County Coroner’s Office said a man who was attacked for possibly trespassing Wednesday night, may have been homeless. 35-year-old Zachary Young died after being attacked by a group of people, York County Coroner Pam Gay said Thursday. Police have said that Young was confronted about trespassing on...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Cop crash: Two Harrisburg police vehicles collided early Friday morning

Two Harrisburg city police vehicles collided in the early morning of May 27 in what one city official called an ‘accident’. A Harrisburg Bureau of Police SUV and van were involved in an incident in the area of North 10th Street and the State Street underpass, according to city communications director Matt Maisel. He called the incident an ‘accident’.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

One injured in crash on I-81 south near Carlisle: officials

One person was injured in a crash on I-81 south Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. There were two crashes that occurred in close proximity around 4:15 p.m. The interstate was closed for about 30 minutes while the incidents were cleared. “It’s all cleared up,” Trooper Kelly Abati said. “Two...
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Explosion kills 2 in Pa. neighborhood: report

At least two people are dead after a Pottstown home exploded on Thursday night, according to reports. Calls for the explosion came in from the 400 block of North Washington Street around 8 p.m., CBS Philly reported. Todd Stieritz, Public Affairs Coordinator with the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety...
POTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

‘Like an ocean of house ... filled the street’: Neighbors describe Pottstown home explosion

Residents living near the site of a house that exploded Thursday night on Hale Street were coming to terms Friday with what had happened. “I woke up this morning ... you know how some people say they forget until it hits them. It wasn’t like that at all. I opened my eyes and I was just like ‘oh my god. This is my reality,’” said Pottstown resident Rebecca Scott.
POTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Number dead in Pa. house explosion is now 5; 2 injured

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing five people and leaving two others injured, authorities said Friday. Officials had earlier said four people died and others might be missing in Thursday evening’s explosion in Pottstown but confirmed the fifth fatality as they combed through debris, Borough Manager Justin Keller said at a news conference Friday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
159K+
Followers
66K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy