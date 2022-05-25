ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Wichita Wind Surge takes game one in Texas 8 - 3

By Kfh Staff
 4 days ago

The Wichita Wind Surge hit the road and hammered a pair of home runs in a 8-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks. The Surge take game one of their six-game series and move into a first place tie in the division with Tulsa.

The Surge took advantage of a pair of first inning walks and scored two in the first inning.  Leobaldo Cabrera slammed a two-run homer to left field in the second inning to extend the lead to 4-1.

Starting pitcher Louie Varland allowed two runs on four hits  in 4.2 innings and had six strikeouts in a no-decision.  Kody Funderburk earned the win coming from the bullpen and improved to 4-0 on the season.

Michael Helman led off the ninth inning with a solo home run.  Wilyer Abreu led the way for the Hooks with a home run, double and two walks and scored all three Corpus Christi runs.

Notes: Kevin Merrell rejoined the team after a three week stint in Triple-A St Paul.  The Wind Surge pitchers had 12 strike outs and lead the Texas League with 380 for the season.  The Surge improve to a Texas League best 13-5 on the road.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will face Corpus Christi Wednesday evening; May 25 for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Simeon Woods Richardson will take the mound for the Wind Surge against Jose Bravo.

Kansas City, KS
