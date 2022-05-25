TC West baseball sweeps doubleheader with Petoskey

TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City West is moving on in the girls soccer district tournament after defeating Midland at home on Friday. The Titans had a 1-0 lead at halftime before scoring three more times in the second half for a 4-1 win. They will now host BNC rival Alpena...
MIDLAND -- The Traverse City United co-op is moving on to the regional finals in the lacrosse postseason. After getting a win over Grand Blanc 21-6 in the semifinals on Friday night the United have locked up a spot in next week's regional final. The Division 1 regional title match...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- 8,500 people ran up and down the Old Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse County on Saturday for the return of the Bayshore Marathon. Runners, organizers, and volunteers celebrated the race's 40th anniversary. It was the first in-person Bayshore Marathon since the beginning of the...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- This weekend, thousands of runners will be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Bayshore Marathon. The Saturday event will be even more special for many, after two-years without the event being held in-person. Each of the athletes pay an entry fee for their chance...
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The needs continue to grow in Gaylord after the tornado struck and that includes the need for blood. Versiti and the Otsego County first responder’s joined forces to host a community blood drive. Versiti says a blood drive for today was already scheduled in...
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) Farwell Area Schools closed on Friday due to an alleged threat made by a 15-year-old student against a staff member, the superintendent said. The student will not be allowed on campus for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. Deputies have been in touch...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the wake of the Uvalde shooting a sense of unease can spread to school districts. So, some local law enforcement in northern Michigan are making their presence more visible this week. Officers were at Boyne City Schools Wednesday, taking time to talk with students...
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police say they have identified two men who were seen rummaging through debris at the Nottingham Mobile Home Park on May 21, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers with the MSP Gaylord Post were called to the Nottingham Mobile Home Park on May 21 at...
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Almost one week after the deadly tornado touched down, the needs in Gaylord have shifted away from basic survival needs like food and water, to donations for recovery and rebuilding. So, the Bill Marsh Automotive Group has set up a campaign to make it easier...
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's a fog warning at the Mighty Mac. Due to limited visibility, drivers crossing the Mackinac Bridge are asked to reduce speed to a maximum of 20-miles-per-hour and turn on low-beam headlights. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions at various points along the structure.
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials at Farwell Area Schools say they have banned a 15-year-old male student who made an alleged threat on May 26 against a staff member. The student will be banned from the campus for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. The threat caused Farwell...
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- US-131 near Kemp Road outside of Petoskey is closed after a crash, according to Michigan State Police. It happened Friday around 1:30 p.m. Police said the highway is expected to be shut down for several hours. Detours have been made available. Police say a southbound...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The new Soo Locks project has been underway for nearly a year now, but with rising construction costs the timeline may be stretching out. Staff with the Army Corps tell us inflation is impacting the costs of labor and materials and that could lead to a delay on not just the new lock, but any lock project.
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested and charged for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers with the MSP Cadillac Post say they stopped a vehicle on Crippen Street in Cadillac for an equipment violation, on Thursday, May 26 at 1:05 a.m.
MECOSTA COUNTY -- The Mecosta County Sherriff's Department is reporting three children under the age of ten and one adult woman were killed on Friday. Deputies were called to a home around 2:30 in the afternoon after reports of a man with a gun and shots being fired. When they...
ALCONA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- District Health Department No. 2 was notified of a bat confirmed to have been infected with rabies in Alcona County this week. Public health officials want to remind residents and visitors how to reduce their exposure to rabies and what to do if you think you were exposed.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged in connection with multiple home invasions in the Interlochen area over the past two months, according to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office. One of the suspects was caught leaving the scene of a home invasion, police say....
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Attorney General Dana Nessel joined people Thursday night to discuss the connection between gun violence and domestic abuse. The event was held by Traverse City's Women’s Resource Center in Kirkbride Hall. Nessel also spoke about what steps the state is taking to try...
Comments / 0