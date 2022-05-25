TC West baseball sweeps doubleheader with Petoskey

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The new Soo Locks project has been underway for nearly a year now, but with rising construction costs the timeline may be stretching out. Staff with the Army Corps tell us inflation is impacting the costs of labor and materials and that could lead to a delay on not just the new lock, but any lock project.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO