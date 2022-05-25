TC West and Petoskey softball split doubleheader

TRAVERSE CITY -- Coming off perhaps one of the biggest weekends in the history of the Traverse City Alliance rugby club the team is getting set to play for a Division 1 state championship. The Alliance defeated reigning state champion Birmingham in the quarterfinals 19-12 and the top-ranked team from...
MIDLAND -- The Traverse City United co-op is moving on to the regional finals in the lacrosse postseason. After getting a win over Grand Blanc 21-6 in the semifinals on Friday night the United have locked up a spot in next week's regional final. The Division 1 regional title match...
TRAVERSE CITY -- The Traverse City Pit Spitters are back in northern Michigan and are looking to defend their two-straight Northwoods League Championships here in the 2022 summer season. Rosters reported to Traverse City on Friday to get ready to start the season with a four game road trip beginning...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- 8,500 people ran up and down the Old Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse County on Saturday for the return of the Bayshore Marathon. Runners, organizers, and volunteers celebrated the race's 40th anniversary. It was the first in-person Bayshore Marathon since the beginning of the...
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you look across northern Michigan, you'll see blooming apple trees for miles. 22 acres of apple trees on the Leelanau Peninsula are blooming. The blooms are coming at their normal time and weather has played a factor. "We've had kind of weird weather in...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Traverse City Horse Shows (TCHS) and Acme Township leaders have signed an agreement that will allow the competitions to move forward. Earlier this month, Acme Township officials announced the horse shows could be suspended due to previous zoning and permit violations. Background: Traverse City...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the wake of the Uvalde shooting a sense of unease can spread to school districts. So, some local law enforcement in northern Michigan are making their presence more visible this week. Officers were at Boyne City Schools Wednesday, taking time to talk with students...
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The expansion of a Benzie County RV park has been a topic of discussion for quite some time...and will continue to be. Wednesday night the Crystal Lake Township Planning Commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing about the expansion of the Frankfort Crystal Lake RV Resort.
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- US-131 near Kemp Road outside of Petoskey is closed after a crash, according to Michigan State Police. It happened Friday around 1:30 p.m. Police said the highway is expected to be shut down for several hours. Detours have been made available. Police say a southbound...
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials at Farwell Area Schools say they have banned a 15-year-old male student who made an alleged threat on May 26 against a staff member. The student will be banned from the campus for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. The threat caused Farwell...
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's a fog warning at the Mighty Mac. Due to limited visibility, drivers crossing the Mackinac Bridge are asked to reduce speed to a maximum of 20-miles-per-hour and turn on low-beam headlights. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions at various points along the structure.
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested and charged for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers with the MSP Cadillac Post say they stopped a vehicle on Crippen Street in Cadillac for an equipment violation, on Thursday, May 26 at 1:05 a.m.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The new Soo Locks project has been underway for nearly a year now, but with rising construction costs the timeline may be stretching out. Staff with the Army Corps tell us inflation is impacting the costs of labor and materials and that could lead to a delay on not just the new lock, but any lock project.
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 45-year-old man from Big Rapids has died after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at the intersection of Drew Road and Old State Road at 11:05 a.m., Friday. Upon arrival at the scene,...
MECOSTA COUNTY -- The Mecosta County Sherriff's Department is reporting three children under the age of ten and one adult woman were killed on Friday. Deputies were called to a home around 2:30 in the afternoon after reports of a man with a gun and shots being fired. When they...
ALCONA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- District Health Department No. 2 was notified of a bat confirmed to have been infected with rabies in Alcona County this week. Public health officials want to remind residents and visitors how to reduce their exposure to rabies and what to do if you think you were exposed.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Attorney General Dana Nessel joined people Thursday night to discuss the connection between gun violence and domestic abuse. The event was held by Traverse City's Women’s Resource Center in Kirkbride Hall. Nessel also spoke about what steps the state is taking to try...
Comments / 0