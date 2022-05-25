Texas school shooting: 19 children, 2 adults killed before gunman shot

UVALDE, Texas - Officers with the Uvalde CISD Police Department took active shooter training just two months ago, on March 21. That revelation comes just one day after the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety outlined a series of failures in the response to the school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference to highlight state and federal response to support victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. During the event, Abbott also said he was misled about the police response during the shooting response.
UVALDE, Texas - Traumatized survivors will carry forever the horror of hiding from a killer with a rifle. Investigators in Uvalde reveal the mass shooter likely got into the school through an unlocked side-door that was supposed to be locked. They also say Salvador Ramos was apparently in the building for more than an hour before law enforcement killed him.
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said the commander at the scene made the decision not to go into the classroom and engage the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde because he believed the situation had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded suspect incident. "Of course it was not the right decision," McCraw said. "If I thought it would help, I'd apologize."
FRISCO, Texas - People in North Texas are finding ways to honor the victims of the worst school shooting in Texas’ history. There are several ways to help the people of Uvalde in South Texas. The Frisco RoughRiders are hosting a blood drive at their ballpark Friday to help...
Police are facing growing frustration and questions as the timeline of a mass school shooting in Uvalde becomes more clear. The gunman was inside the building unchallenged for about a hour. Good Day talked to retired Dallas police deputy chief and Dallas ISD police chief Craig Miller. He is now a school security consultant and answers questions about what more could have been done.
A North Texas man is collecting toys to give to children in Uvalde after this week’s school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Jeremy Sons calls himself the Denton Spider-Man, and he's been seen a lot since the start of the pandemic helping cheer kids up.
Gov. Greg Abbott says he was misled earlier this week with false information and was reciting what he was told by others when he briefed the public. He directed the FBI and Texas Rangers to get to the bottom of it.
FRISCO, Texas - In the wake of this week's mass shooting at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Carter BloodCare is urging the public to give blood in support of the victims. Carter BloodCare is part of an emergency consortium that responded, sending significant amounts of blood, mostly O-negative, which can be used universally to treat trauma patients.
Comments / 0