Texas school shooting: 19 children, 2 adults killed before gunman shot

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said the commander at the scene made the decision not to go into the classroom and engage the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde because he believed the situation had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded suspect incident. "Of course it was not the right decision," McCraw said. "If I thought it would help, I'd apologize."

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO