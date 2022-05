AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury after he was knocked out at a bar. Police are still trying to track down the suspect. 19 news spoke with the victim’s fiancée, she did not want to go on camera, but she said her fiancé is still in the hospital and he’s in a lot of pain and is suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO