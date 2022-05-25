Summer Concert Series Announced, San Juan County Intership Program

The Aztec museum and Pioneer Village kick-started its second summer concert series with a new and improved performance space. San Juan County has received a grant to help promote internships within local businesses for high school and recent college graduates, and the county wants you to become a business partner. And plans for a new all-abilities park in Farmington were unveiled at a public meeting. You're watching the local news network brought to you by ACE Hardware and Three Rivers Brewing. I'm Wendy Graham Settle. Last summer Aztec museum launched a successful series of summer concerts in Pioneer Village. Now it's launching a second summer concert series. Performances will be the second Friday of every month and we'll feature a variety of bands, musicians, and styles. The concerts are funded in part by a grant from the Connie Gotsch Arts Foundation. Improvements to the performance space include a stage and a covering to help keep the sun off viewers. Best Brass of Summer will perform June 10th, Badly Bent on July 12th, Lone Pinon on August 12th, and the Village Band will wrap up the series on September 9th. Concerts are free to everyone. For more information, call 505-334-9892. San Juan counties received a grant from the New Mexico Public Education Department to fund internships for 100 recent high school and college graduates. The county is looking for local businesses that are willing to partner with the program to help provide valuable experience to internship participants. Businesses must participate in a one to two-hour training with the New Mexico Public Education Department to learn how to provide a valuable internship experience for participants. Internships can be scheduled for up to 20 hours a week for six weeks. Businesses also will work with the county's adult internship coordinator. The internships will run from June 20th through July 29th. If you're interested, contact Tara Martinez with the name of your business and a contact name, phone number, a brief description of what kind of industry your business is, and what kind of internship experience you'll provide. Contact Martinez either by email at taramartinez@sjcounty.net or by phone, 334-4517. At a public meeting on May 11th, an Albuquerque park design firm unveiled ideas for an all-abilities park at the formal location of middle school and all-abilities park is a park with elements that are designed for individuals of all abilities to access and play. Parks or wheelchair friendly, allow access for children and adults of all mobilities, and create a space for people to interact regardless of ability. The plans pitched at the public meeting focused on providing universal accessibility and all inclusive amenities for play, therapy, and fitness. The current price tag for the park is estimated at $1 million, but it would be the first of its kind in San Juan County. The parks design will encourage and promote traditional, natural, and inclusive play among all who will be using the facility. While initial design plans were discussed at the May 11th meeting. Finalized plans for the playground will be revealed at the end of summer. You can comment on the park design and park elements in a survey which can be found at cfallabilitiespark.com. The San Juan National Forest is issued a Stage 1 Fire Restriction starting on Friday May 20th. During a Stage 1 Fire Restriction no open burning is allowed outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit that the forest service has installed and maintained at developed recreation sites. Smoking except in areas with a three-foot wide area clear flammable vegetation is prohibited. Smoking is allowed inside or in developed recreation areas. Fireworks and other types of explosives are prohibited. You also must have a fire watch and fire extinguisher on hand to weld or operate an acetylene or other open-flame torch. And the activity must occur in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and chainsaws must have spark arresters. To learn more, visit fs.usda.gov and search San Juan National Forest fire restrictions. Thank you for watching this week's Local News Roundup. I'm Wendy Graham Settle.

