Biden draws criticism from China after expressing support for Taiwan

By Alexandra Limon
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. The White House quickly walked back the president’s comments, but not before it drew a sharp response from Chinese officials.

This is the third time the administration has clarified President Biden’s comments implying that the U.S. military would intervene in Taiwan.

President Biden is standing by his comments expressing support for Taiwan.

“We support the ‘One China’ policy, we support all that we’ve done in the past, but that does not mean that China has the jurisdiction to go in and use force to take over Taiwan,” President Biden explained.

The administration is clarifying that the president’s remarks do not express a change in U.S. policy.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said, “he reiterated that policy in our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Secretary Austin added that the U.S. has a longstanding pledge to support and aid Taiwan.

“He also highlighted our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act,” Austin said.

The Taiwan Relations Act says the U.S. is not required to defend Taiwan militarily but is required to ensure it has to resources to defend itself.

Under the One China policy, the U.S. acknowledges—without endorsing–China’s position that Taiwan is part of China.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to President Biden’s remarks and said China will not allow any external forces to interfere with internal affairs.

Meanwhile, officials in Taiwan thanked President Biden for his support.

