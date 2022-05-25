ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Pat Benatar to Rock the Hall of Fame

By Kim devore
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

Malibu songbird Pat Benatar, who has lent her powerful voice to numerous local charities over the years, is about to take center stage at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

The “Heartbreaker” singer will be inducted into the legendary institution along with everyone from Lionel Richie (“Easy like Sunday Morning”) to rapper Eminem to timeless country queen Dolly Parton.

At first, Dolly didn’t want to accept the award saying, “even though I am extremely flattered and grateful. I don’t feel like I have earned that right.”

She was later convinced to change her mind writing, “I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted. Of course, I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone who voted for me and I will continue to work hard to live up to this honor.”

Pat meantime, was a classically trained mezzo soprano until she and her husband Neil Giraldo discovered her rock and roll roots with a firepower punch. They delivered electrifying hits like “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “Treat Me Right,” “We Belong,” and “Love is a Battlefield.”

Pat and Neil were also honored with two multi-platinum studio albums. The two will be on tour in various cities throughout the country from Costa Mesa to Nashville.

Lionel has also enjoyed a stellar career going from the early years with the Commodores’ “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady” and “Stuck on You.” Later, his solo career took off with snappy dance numbers like “All Night Long” and the soothing sound of “Hello.”

He has gone from front man to solo career to judge on “American Idol.”

But there is more to this year’s Rock & Roll lineup. Other inductees include pop sensation Duran Duran (“Girls on Film,” “Rio,” and “Hungry Like the Wolf.”) The band was a regular in what is often referred to as the Second British Invasion. Led by Simon Le Bon, Duran’s tunes were on high rotation on MTV and as popular with kids in Cleveland all the way to Buckingham Palace and Princess Diana.

Another honoree is Eurythmics. The Brit duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart hit it big with “Sweet Dreams are Made of This.” Before going their separate ways in 1990, Eurythmics sold an estimated 75 million records worldwide. They won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a rock duo or group and won an MTV Video Award for Best Rock Performance.

Last but not least, is Carly Simon, who became a smash in the ’70s. Her beloved repertoire includes “Anticipation,” “You’re so Vain,” “Mockingbird” (with James Taylor) and “Nobody Does it Better” (from the James Bond 007 flick “The Spy who Loved Me.”)

From rock to rap and even country you can’t say this year’s music program is short on diversity. The ceremony takes place at the Microsoft Theater later this year.

DoYouRemember?

How The Beatles Inspired Ozzy Osbourne To Start His Career With Just One Song

The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Paul McCartney review, Los Angeles: Proof he was the coolest Beatle all along

Paul McCartney didn’t used to be cool. Even back in the Nineties, when the Beatles-indebted Britpop scene was in its pomp, “Macca” always seemed like a cheesy elder statesman. He was a bit dad jeans. A bit Alan Partridge. Both thumbs seemingly fixed permanently aloft. It was John Lennon, the band’s truculent rebel, who the Gallagher brothers deified and all the hip young bands wanted to imitate. Back then, Lennon’s “Imagine” seemed like a secular hymn, a sincere manifesto for a better world. These days it’s that song out-of-touch celebrities sing to show how out-of-touch they are.If Lennon’s stock...
MUSIC
NME

Justin Timberlake sells entire song catalogue

Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Management, in a deal that gives the company all the rights to the artist’s previously released music. Hipgnosis Song Management have bought 100 per cent of Timberlake’s rights, including to tracks like ‘SexyBack’, ‘Rock Your Body’, and ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’. The deal pertains to Timberlake’s publishing rights but not his recording rights, which means songs that he either wrote or co-wrote.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

The Beatles Secret: Here's How Paul McCartney Made 'Abbey Road' Song

Paul McCartney chose the best inspiration to create one of the songs in The Beatles' album, "Abbey Road." Out of The Beatles members, McCartney is the most public about how he has written and composed songs throughout their career. For instance, he said he made "Yesterday" when he was about...
MUSIC
