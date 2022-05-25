Pat Benatar to Rock the Hall of Fame

Malibu songbird Pat Benatar, who has lent her powerful voice to numerous local charities over the years, is about to take center stage at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

The “Heartbreaker” singer will be inducted into the legendary institution along with everyone from Lionel Richie (“Easy like Sunday Morning”) to rapper Eminem to timeless country queen Dolly Parton.

At first, Dolly didn’t want to accept the award saying, “even though I am extremely flattered and grateful. I don’t feel like I have earned that right.”

She was later convinced to change her mind writing, “I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted. Of course, I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone who voted for me and I will continue to work hard to live up to this honor.”

Pat meantime, was a classically trained mezzo soprano until she and her husband Neil Giraldo discovered her rock and roll roots with a firepower punch. They delivered electrifying hits like “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “Treat Me Right,” “We Belong,” and “Love is a Battlefield.”

Pat and Neil were also honored with two multi-platinum studio albums. The two will be on tour in various cities throughout the country from Costa Mesa to Nashville.

Lionel has also enjoyed a stellar career going from the early years with the Commodores’ “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady” and “Stuck on You.” Later, his solo career took off with snappy dance numbers like “All Night Long” and the soothing sound of “Hello.”

He has gone from front man to solo career to judge on “American Idol.”

But there is more to this year’s Rock & Roll lineup. Other inductees include pop sensation Duran Duran (“Girls on Film,” “Rio,” and “Hungry Like the Wolf.”) The band was a regular in what is often referred to as the Second British Invasion. Led by Simon Le Bon, Duran’s tunes were on high rotation on MTV and as popular with kids in Cleveland all the way to Buckingham Palace and Princess Diana.

Another honoree is Eurythmics. The Brit duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart hit it big with “Sweet Dreams are Made of This.” Before going their separate ways in 1990, Eurythmics sold an estimated 75 million records worldwide. They won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a rock duo or group and won an MTV Video Award for Best Rock Performance.

Last but not least, is Carly Simon, who became a smash in the ’70s. Her beloved repertoire includes “Anticipation,” “You’re so Vain,” “Mockingbird” (with James Taylor) and “Nobody Does it Better” (from the James Bond 007 flick “The Spy who Loved Me.”)

From rock to rap and even country you can’t say this year’s music program is short on diversity. The ceremony takes place at the Microsoft Theater later this year.

