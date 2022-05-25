Malibu Daughter’s of the American Revolution
On May 7, 2022 the Malibu Chapter of the DAR met and collected socks for donation to U.S. veterans experiencing homelessness. Pictured in the photo from left to right are seated: Pat Nolan and Vice Regent Beth Grimes; and standing: Patricia O’Neill, Ann DeMartini, Elen Kehr, Sherri Blanchard, Shannon Carrol, Lori Miller, Mary Hand, Kim Lucas, Linda Lee Bell, and Sally Capra Morales.
