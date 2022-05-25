ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timnath, CO

Timnath vies for Topgolf facility

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimnath is offering some serious incentives to lure a Topgolf facility to the western edge of town. A letter, obtained by BizWest shows...

Severance Town Council resigns to take water district leadership role

A Severance Town Council member has resigned after being named president of the North Weld County Water District. In announcing his resignation, BizWest reports Tad Stout said there’s no way he can legally retain both positions. His resignation given last week was effective immediately. Stout was first elected to Severance Town Council in 2018 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy. Read more at: https://bizwest.com/
SEVERANCE, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins looks to make expanded outdoor dining permanent

If anything good came from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s expanded outdoor dining. And that is here to stay. The Coloradoan reports in Fort Collins, city staff are working on updating regulations so that extended patios with higher occupancy rates can stick around. More than two dozen parking lot or sidewalk patios remain in place in Fort Collins with business owners and residents largely supporting the idea. Council could pass new guidelines within the next month or so. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Travel Back in Time in This Rustic $1.4 Million Colorado Ranch

Whether you're hoping to own a home or just trying to kill some time, there's nothing more fun than looking at local real estate. During a recent search on Zillow, I came across a $1.4 million ranch on the market in Cowdrey, Colorado — a small town in Jackson County that, according to Uncover Colorado, lies just north of Walden.
COWDREY, CO
5280.com

Meet the Maine Expat Slinging Some of the Best Oysters in Denver

While Denver is teeming with bars and restaurants serving icy platters of briny bivalves, there’s something special about the ones being shucked by Oyster Wulff’s Ben Wolven, a north-Atlantic transplant who moved to Denver 14 years ago. The third-generation Mainer not only works with some of the best oyster farmers around, he also travels the country attending oyster festivals, studying shucking techniques, and competing in oyster-shucking competitions. He even got his level-one sommelier certification just so he could identify and communicate the tasting notes and aromas present in each oyster—similar to how connoisseurs talk about wine. Right now, you can taste Wolven’s handiwork at Cherry Creek’s hip cocktail bar, Forget Me Not—where he shucks the freshest catches to order on the patio and shares his expertise with Denverites.
DENVER, CO
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Colorado

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLORADO STATE
weldgov.com

Project to enhance safety on Highway 85 nears completion

The approval by the Weld County Board of Commissioners to vacate a portion of Weld County Road (WCR) 64 (O St. east), marks one of the final few steps in an effort to improve safety and efficiency along the Highway 85 corridor. This vacation will effectively close the crossing at WCR 64. The crossing is one of 12 total to be closed along the highway from WCR 2.5 to WCR 100. All closures are anticipated to be complete by the end of 2023, with the construction of the Peckham interchange at WCR 44 and Highway 85.
WELD COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Avelo Airlines suspends flights to and from Northern Colorado

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines will suspend flights out of Northern Colorado Regional Airport to Burbank, CA. and Las Vegas, NV. The carrier said the service suspension was due to rising fuel and other operational costs, according to a statement from the City of Loveland. Flights to and from Las Vegas...
LOVELAND, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado company and local stores embrace gear buyback programs

If it ain't broke, sell it. That's the new mantra in the sporting and outdoor industry, where used-gear sales are going mainstream.Driving the news: Mega-retailer Dicks' Sporting Goods recently launched a gear-buyback program at stores locally in Lakewood and beyond in Pittsburgh.Dick's will purchase goods from tents to fleece jackets, offering cash on the spot, as part of a pilot program with Denver-based Out&Back Outdoors, an online platform for gear buying and selling.Why it matters: The pre-owned gear market is expected to reach $75 billion by 2025, according to Outside Business Journal.The reuse is environmentally minded and lowers the price point for newcomers to often-expensive pursuits.Of note: The Dick's program is just the latest for the local market.REI — with its flagship shop in Denver — offers gift cards for its members' trade-in gear through its Re/Supply initiative.Feral on Tennyson in the Sunnyside neighborhood also is taking pre-owned gear, offering cash and gift cards.What they're saying: "It lowers the barrier to entry to getting outside, and we see our trade-in offering as a way [for customers] to stay engaged with REI," Ken Voeller, the retailer's director of circular commerce and new business development, told the Journal.
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

9 questions about gun laws in Colorado, answered

The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have set off another cycle of national debate over gun laws. But laws vary widely from state to state. Here are answers to some questions you may have about Colorado’s gun laws. What are the rules for purchasing, carrying,...
COLORADO STATE
denverwater.org

Big changes for recreation at Gross Reservoir

Hiking, fishing and boating at Gross Reservoir will be different through 2027, as construction work on the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project impacts access to the recreation area in Boulder County. “Denver Water recognizes that Gross Reservoir is a popular place, and our goal is to keep this recreational amenity open,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Part of I-70 in Denver shut down

Denver police on Friday shut down part of Interstate 70 as they tried to make contact with a person in crisis. Both directions of the interstate were closed at North Federal Boulevard. Motorists were advised to use alternative routes until the road reopens. There was no indication from police on...
DENVER, CO
Steven Bonifazi

Hike with the Denver Broncos for free this June

(Intricate Explorer/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) The Denver Broncos' Fit Hike returns from 9 to 11 a.m. June 11 at Philip S. Miller Park in Castle Rock. The free hike will consist of Broncos fans, Miles the Mascot, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Denver Broncos players all enjoying a morning workout. Additionally, those in attendance will have the opportunity to win Broncos prizes.
DENVER, CO
ABC 4

Loveland aquarium to welcome seventh millionth guest

Loveland aquarium to welcome seventh millionth guest. 6pm Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Police officers watch over Washington Co. elementary …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. 5pm Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Missing in Utah: What happened to...
UTAH STATE
lifeoncaphill.com

State 5A baseball thread

LAKEWOOD -- The state 5A baseball tournament didn't start out well for Legacy High School. Cherokee Trail High School knocked off the second-seeded Lightning 6-2 May 27 at All Star Park. Kieran Gaffney had two hits and one of his team's RBIs. Brandon Sanchez had a base hit and the other RBI. Marcus Romero cranked out a pair of hits.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Westword

Jim Benemann's Long Goodbye From CBS4 Denver

Jim Benemann first landed a gig in Denver television news in the 1970s, and he's been a staple of the local airwaves for most of the years since then, primarily at CBS4 Denver, where he's held down one of the main anchor chairs since 2003. But this week, Benemann, a multi-time winner of Westword's Best of Denver award for top TV anchor, announced that he plans to retire at year's end.
DENVER, CO

