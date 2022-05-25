Timnath vies for Topgolf facility

If it ain't broke, sell it. That's the new mantra in the sporting and outdoor industry, where used-gear sales are going mainstream.Driving the news: Mega-retailer Dicks' Sporting Goods recently launched a gear-buyback program at stores locally in Lakewood and beyond in Pittsburgh.Dick's will purchase goods from tents to fleece jackets, offering cash on the spot, as part of a pilot program with Denver-based Out&Back Outdoors, an online platform for gear buying and selling.Why it matters: The pre-owned gear market is expected to reach $75 billion by 2025, according to Outside Business Journal.The reuse is environmentally minded and lowers the price point for newcomers to often-expensive pursuits.Of note: The Dick's program is just the latest for the local market.REI — with its flagship shop in Denver — offers gift cards for its members' trade-in gear through its Re/Supply initiative.Feral on Tennyson in the Sunnyside neighborhood also is taking pre-owned gear, offering cash and gift cards.What they're saying: "It lowers the barrier to entry to getting outside, and we see our trade-in offering as a way [for customers] to stay engaged with REI," Ken Voeller, the retailer's director of circular commerce and new business development, told the Journal.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO