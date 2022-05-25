One of Larimer County’s most wanted sentenced

DENVER (CBS4) – A 50-year-old Highlands Ranch man, Daniel Stonebarger, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Thursday after he received nearly $900,000 in federal and state pandemic relief funds intended for struggling businesses.
Stonebarger lied on applications, according to the plea agreement in the case, and spent some of the received money on a car for his wife, plastic surgery for a relative, jewelry, travel and resort purchases, bridal expenses, a weight loss program and a Peloton exercise machine.
“This defendant was a criminal opportunist who took advantage of what he saw as easy money through programs created to keep...
