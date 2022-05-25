One of Larimer County’s most wanted sentenced

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health officials are warning people of rabid bat found at a park in Littleton. (credit: Jefferson County Public Health) The bat was collected at Blue Heron Park and tested positive for rabies. It’s the first bat to test positive in 2022. Health officials remind people to avoid contact with wild animals and to not let pets roam free. They also urge pet owners to make sure their cats, dogs, ferrets, and livestock are all up to date on their rabies vaccination. If you or your pet is scratched or bitten by a wild animal, you’re urged cover all exposed skin before cleaning the wound and then call your doctor or veterinarian.

