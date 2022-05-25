ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One of Larimer County’s most wanted sentenced

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe was one of Larimer County’s most wanted, and now she’s heading to prison. Jill Jackson, 36,...

The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Man En Route To Prison For Fraudulently Obtaining Nearly $900,000 In COVID Relief Funds

DENVER (CBS4) – A 50-year-old Highlands Ranch man, Daniel Stonebarger, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Thursday after he received nearly $900,000 in federal and state pandemic relief funds intended for struggling businesses. Stonebarger lied on applications, according to the plea agreement in the case, and spent some of the received money on a car for his wife, plastic surgery for a relative, jewelry, travel and resort purchases, bridal expenses, a weight loss program and a Peloton exercise machine. “This defendant was a criminal opportunist who took advantage of what he saw as easy money through programs created to keep...
DENVER, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek

Cripple Creek Arrest Reports for 05/15/2022 to 05/21/2022. 05-19-2022 Samuel Eduardo Samora, 75 years old of Trinidad, was summonsed and released for10-6-40 Urination/Defecation in Public. 05-21-2022 Rio Damian Grainick, 47 years old of Boulder, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for 18-6-803.5: Violation of a Protection Order...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
Colorado Daily

Driver now facing murder charge in connection with Pearl Street death

The driver accused of hitting and killing a person on Pearl Street in April is now being charged with one count of second-degree murder. Alan Moody, 21, was originally charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death or injury and false reporting. Moody at a hearing...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Longmont police looking for suspected human trafficker

The Longmont Police Department is one of those agencies that are searching for the 34-year-old Andrew Sebastian Rosa. According to Longmont PD, He is a white male who was last seen driving a blue Jeep Compass with a Colorado license plate CRY328.
LONGMONT, CO
rrobserver.com

Woman reportedly uses sister’s identity at various Colorado hospitals

A 52-year-old Colorado woman has been accused of using her sister’s personal information at different hospitals in the Centennial State. On May 2, Rio Rancho Police Department responded to a call of a fraud on the 1100 block of Grace Street NE in Rio Rancho. A woman told an officer she received multiple bills “in high amounts” from her insurance company and the hospitals.
RIO RANCHO, NM
News Channel Nebraska

Fugitive fatally shot during chase in northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a fugitive was fatally shot during a chase in northern Colorado. Police say the pursuit started after Larimer County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle Thursday evening. During the chase, the fugitive fired multiple rounds at the deputies before stopping and running into a field. The fugitive, whose name has not been released, was then shot and killed.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Rabies Found In Bat At Jefferson County Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health officials are warning people of rabid bat found at a park in Littleton. (credit: Jefferson County Public Health) The bat was collected at Blue Heron Park and tested positive for rabies. It’s the first bat to test positive in 2022. Health officials remind people to avoid contact with wild animals and to not let pets roam free. They also urge pet owners to make sure their cats, dogs, ferrets, and livestock are all up to date on their rabies vaccination. If you or your pet is scratched or bitten by a wild animal, you’re urged cover all exposed skin before cleaning the wound and then call your doctor or veterinarian.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley drug kingpin sentenced to 120 years in prison

A drug kingpin from Greeley will die behind bars following a drug conviction. Luke Braziel, 49, was sentenced to 120 years for running a massive trafficking organization. The Greeley-Tribune reports Braziel was among several arrested in 2019 in a connection with a large-scale drug ring shut down by the Weld County Drug Task Force. Greeley Police said Braziel was responsible for distributing 28 pounds of crystal meth and heroin in the county. For more details on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Severance Town Council resigns to take water district leadership role

A Severance Town Council member has resigned after being named president of the North Weld County Water District. In announcing his resignation, BizWest reports Tad Stout said there’s no way he can legally retain both positions. His resignation given last week was effective immediately. Stout was first elected to Severance Town Council in 2018 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy. Read more at: https://bizwest.com/
SEVERANCE, CO
1310kfka.com

Man found dead on Devil’s Backbone trail identified

A man whose body was found along a popular west Loveland trail earlier this month has been identified. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the coroner’s office identified the man as 48-year-old Douglas Collins of Loveland. An autopsy revealed Collins collapsed from cardiac arrest while riding his bike on the Devil’s Backbone trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Murder suspect last seen north of Colorado in Cheyenne Tuesday night

CHEYENNE, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is on the run from authorities in Nebraska. Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming, are reporting they believe Davin Darayle Saunders was in their jurisdiction Tuesday night at a Walmart following a disturbance with a gun. When police tried to make contact with Saunders, he had fled the area on foot. Saunders is wanted by police in Scottsbluff for multiple homicide-related charges.
CHEYENNE, WY

