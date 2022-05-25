Alaska Legislature passes comprehensive reading, pre-k bill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Evelyn Duttolyn spent Friday afternoon setting up her campground with her daughter at Bird Creek. Dutton and her seven children are planning, like many other families this Memorial Day weekend, to spend time outside enjoying Alaska. “We’re out here enjoying the good weather, the sunshine, and...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former nominee for Alaska Attorney General Ed Sniffen has been charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Department of Law. In an email, Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore confirmed that the charges had been filed against Sniffen. Sniffen was...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Forestry is asking residents to be vigilant over the Memorial Day weekend as hot and dry conditions have led to high fire danger statewide. Much of the state remains under a burn permit suspension, and the department is asking those who recreate...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Calls came in about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to MATCOM that a plane had crashed into the Matansuka River near Mile 99 of the Glenn Highway. According to a post from the Alaska State Troopers, people nearby witnessed the crash and immediately responded. They found the airplane sinking into the river.
SEWARD, Alaska (AP) - In the choppy, cold waters of Alaska’s Resurrection Bay, oceanographers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks have been conducting tests this spring with a drone that goes underwater. They believe it’s the first ever configured with a large sensor specifically designed to measure carbon dioxide...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A sign near the parking lot at Connor’s Bog Dog Park warns residents of aggressive river otters. The sign was posted by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Monday after reports of aggressive behavior by the otters. They asked for park-goers to be aware and not let dogs approach the otters if they see them.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire danger is considered high as the state rolls into the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. High pressure has taken over much of mainland Alaska. Temperatures are up considerably, humidity is down and this is a dangerous combination as Alaska heads into a weekend that includes a lot of outdoor activities.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been limited this month across much of the state and that is leading to several issues headed into the holiday weekend. For the first time since December of 2020, parts of Southcentral Alaska are seeing abnormally dry conditions. This comes as both April and May have been sitting in a rainfall deficit and unfortunately rain looks to remain rare over the next week. Combined with the dry conditions, temperatures are set to warm into the 70s for the first time this year across much of Southcentral. It’s even possible that portions of the Matanuska Valley could warm into the mid to upper 70s. These near-record highs will stay with us through the holiday weekend, with high to very high fire danger remaining an issue. A burn ban remains in effect for Anchorage for the time being, with other parts of Southcentral seeing a burn permit suspension.
