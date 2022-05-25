Alaska Legislature passes comprehensive reading, pre-k bill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been limited this month across much of the state and that is leading to several issues headed into the holiday weekend. For the first time since December of 2020, parts of Southcentral Alaska are seeing abnormally dry conditions. This comes as both April and May have been sitting in a rainfall deficit and unfortunately rain looks to remain rare over the next week. Combined with the dry conditions, temperatures are set to warm into the 70s for the first time this year across much of Southcentral. It’s even possible that portions of the Matanuska Valley could warm into the mid to upper 70s. These near-record highs will stay with us through the holiday weekend, with high to very high fire danger remaining an issue. A burn ban remains in effect for Anchorage for the time being, with other parts of Southcentral seeing a burn permit suspension.

2 DAYS AGO