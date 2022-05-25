ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Weld County names new public works director

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeld County has a new public works director. Commissioners appointed Curtis Hall to the role,...

Severance Town Council resigns to take water district leadership role

A Severance Town Council member has resigned after being named president of the North Weld County Water District. In announcing his resignation, BizWest reports Tad Stout said there’s no way he can legally retain both positions. His resignation given last week was effective immediately. Stout was first elected to Severance Town Council in 2018 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy. Read more at: https://bizwest.com/
Boulder County moves to high-risk level for COVID

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County on Friday moved to a high-risk level for COVID-19, three days before tens of thousands of people gather in the city for the return of the Bolder Boulder. The county recommended that people wear a mask, get vaccinated and boosted, and get tested...
Project to enhance safety on Highway 85 nears completion

The approval by the Weld County Board of Commissioners to vacate a portion of Weld County Road (WCR) 64 (O St. east), marks one of the final few steps in an effort to improve safety and efficiency along the Highway 85 corridor. This vacation will effectively close the crossing at WCR 64. The crossing is one of 12 total to be closed along the highway from WCR 2.5 to WCR 100. All closures are anticipated to be complete by the end of 2023, with the construction of the Peckham interchange at WCR 44 and Highway 85.
Infrastructure partner secured for proposed underground water pipeline

A more than 300-mile-long pipeline seeks to bring water from a Utah and Wyoming reservoir to Colorado’s Front Range. BizWest reports Water Horse Resources of Fort Collins sai it’s partnered with MasTec of Florida to develop the infrastructure for the underground project. The 55,000-acre-foot pipeline would take water from the Green River to the Front Range and generate hydroelectric power as the water flows from the Rocky Mountains to the Front Range. The project, which was first proposed nearly two decades ago, is estimated to cost more than $2 billion. Read more at https://bizwest.com/.
Rabies Found In Bat At Jefferson County Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health officials are warning people of rabid bat found at a park in Littleton. (credit: Jefferson County Public Health) The bat was collected at Blue Heron Park and tested positive for rabies. It’s the first bat to test positive in 2022. Health officials remind people to avoid contact with wild animals and to not let pets roam free. They also urge pet owners to make sure their cats, dogs, ferrets, and livestock are all up to date on their rabies vaccination. If you or your pet is scratched or bitten by a wild animal, you’re urged cover all exposed skin before cleaning the wound and then call your doctor or veterinarian.
Polis signs bill into law to protect educators from doxxing

DENVER — A bill seeking to protect Colorado educators from doxxing is in effect after it was signed Thursday into law by Gov. Jared Polis. The measure, Senate Bill 171, adds educators to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they or their family receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.
Colorado Man En Route To Prison For Fraudulently Obtaining Nearly $900,000 In COVID Relief Funds

DENVER (CBS4) – A 50-year-old Highlands Ranch man, Daniel Stonebarger, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Thursday after he received nearly $900,000 in federal and state pandemic relief funds intended for struggling businesses. Stonebarger lied on applications, according to the plea agreement in the case, and spent some of the received money on a car for his wife, plastic surgery for a relative, jewelry, travel and resort purchases, bridal expenses, a weight loss program and a Peloton exercise machine. “This defendant was a criminal opportunist who took advantage of what he saw as easy money through programs created to keep...
Arapahoe Sheriff's Office Publicly Rips Fox31 Over Investigation "Inaccuracies"

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is voicing its objections to a recent Fox31 investigation in a very public way. Late yesterday afternoon, the ACSO shared a lengthy dissection of a May 25 piece focusing on the vehicle policy on its Facebook page, asserting that it contained "numerous inaccuracies" and adding that "the Sheriff’s Office does not condone misleading, speculative reporting."
2 Juvenile Suspects Released After Weapons Investigation, Northfield High School Remains Closed Thursday

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver rushed to the Northfield High School campus in northeast Denver on Thursday morning to investigate reports of a student with a weapon on campus. Northfield cleared the lockdown just before 11 a.m. and released students to their parents and caregivers. (credit: CBS) The campus is located at 5500 Central Park Blvd. and has about 2,000 students. Students and teachers were released by classroom onto buses to the Northeast DPS bus terminal on Dallas Street, just north of Northfield Boulevard. That’s where parents can be reunited with their students. “All of the kids at the Paul Sandoval Northfield campus...
Loveland man arrested in NoCo drug bust pleads not guilty

A Loveland man arrested in connection with a massive drug-ring bust will head to trial this fall. Bray Pike pleaded not guilty to 10 felonies, including drug counts, money laundering, and racketeering charges. He was among 10 men, four of which were from Loveland, arrested around this time last year in a bust that netted thousands of fentanyl pills and 12 lbs. of meth across properties in Loveland, Fort Collins, and Longmont. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Pike’s not guilty plea comes after he rejected a plea deal that would have sent him away for at least 20 years. The plea deal remains on the table for now. Read up on the case at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Busted in Cripple Creek

Cripple Creek Arrest Reports for 05/15/2022 to 05/21/2022. 05-19-2022 Samuel Eduardo Samora, 75 years old of Trinidad, was summonsed and released for10-6-40 Urination/Defecation in Public. 05-21-2022 Rio Damian Grainick, 47 years old of Boulder, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for 18-6-803.5: Violation of a Protection Order...
9 questions about gun laws in Colorado, answered

The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have set off another cycle of national debate over gun laws. But laws vary widely from state to state. Here are answers to some questions you may have about Colorado’s gun laws. What are the rules for purchasing, carrying,...
