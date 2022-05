Mariano Pacetti was a beloved music educator for decades, and a June 2 concert in his memory will continue his legacy by supporting fine arts education in Coweta County. Pacetti was a founding member of the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra, which will be featured in concert at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts. As a special tribute, the CJO will premiere a piece of music that has been commissioned to honor Pacetti.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO