Los Angeles, CA

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli Officially Dating After Months Of Romance Speculation

By Audrey Rock
 4 days ago

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are officially a couple! The Euphoria actor, 24, and social media star, 22, were first seen in December 2021 while making a coffee run in Los Angeles. Jacob had only been split from Kaia Gerber for a month when they made their first appearance, and according to Us Weekly, the duo was taking it slow at the time. “They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” an inside source told the magazine in 2021. “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.”

Jacob Elordi (AP/Shutterstock)

Apparently, the sparks have continued to build, with the couple being seen walking their dogs around a Los Angeles park early in May. Since then, Jacob has been linked to model Bianca Finch. Olivia broke up with ex boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August 2021. According to Us, their breakup came as a result of pressure from the college admissions scandal Olivia’s parents, Full House star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, were involved in.

Jacob’s relationship with model Kaia lasted from 2020-2021, with the gorgeous couple ultimately calling it quits in November 2021. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Kaia told Vogue in June 2021. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Olivia and Jacob’s new relationship comes as they are both at the top of their careers. As a popular social media personality, Olivia regularly creates headlines with her stunning photos and outfits, and competed in Dancing With The Stars last year. Jacob currently plays toxic high school quarterback Nate Jacobs in HBO’s highly acclaimed series Euphoria, but he’s also known for the Kissing Booth movies opposite Joey King.

