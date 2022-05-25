A truly EPIC night

The EPIC Innovator of the Year was awarded to Parlor Beverage, which made its mark in the root beer industry. Left to right are principal co-owners of the company, Matt Giordano, Josh Balz, Janelle Phillips (representing her husband, John), Kris Jones. Absent: Aaron Bruch. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Chamber awards ceremony honors individuals, organizations for milestones, successes

WILKES-BARRE – The 2022 EPIC Awards were held at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts Tuesday night, celebrating some of the highest regarded leaders and businesses in Wyoming Valley.

The 2022 categories are the ATHENA Award, the Innovator of the Year Award, the Volunteer of the Year Award and the DEI Champion Award along with five organizations being recognized for achieving milestones.

“I’m very excited being here for our 2022 EPIC Awards and we’re proud of doing this downtown,” Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO, said.

“We’re here to not only support the Kirby but the downtown restaurants for our after parties. We are really excited about our honorees and it just goes to show some of the amazing people that are really helping to do that work to move us forward.”

Zubeen Saeed, Building Blocks Learning Center president and CEO was awarded the ATHENA Award.

“I’m honored, I’m in shock and very humbled to know that the community is just acknowledging and giving me awareness of such an award,” Saeed said.

Saeed, who found out she was the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Award at the recent ATHENA luncheon was surprised she was the award winner.

“When the award was announce at a luncheon, I was looking around and wondering who they were talking about and I stood there for decent second and said, ‘Wait, they are talking about me.”

Innovator of the Year Award went to not one but five co-awards of Parlor Beverage, John Phillips, Josh Balz, Aaron Bruch, Kris Jones, and Mat Giordano.

During the video presentation honoring the owners of Parlor Beverage, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister fame made an appearance on behalf of his friend Josh Balz.

All partners were present with the exception of Aaron Bruch and John Phillips. Phillips wife Janelle accepted his award in his absence.

“It’s such an honor and we’d like to thank Lindsay and the team at the chamber for honoring us,” Kris Jones said. “I want to thank the community, all of you for getting behind us and particularly those who tried Parlor Beverages and loved it.”

“I love all of my partners in Parlor and I just love Wilkes-Barre and Northeast Pennsylvania,” Balz said. “I’ve been so adamant about doing every right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania because I grew up here, I was born here, I live here, I’ll never leave here because I love this area so much and the only thing I want to do is bring experiences to Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Volunteer of the Year Award went to Amber Loomis, Osterhout Free Library director of Development and Community Relations.

“Why do I volunteer and why are non-profits so important to me,” Loomis asked. “It’s pretty simple. Looking back I’ve come to realize how really prevalent non-profits and volunteers have been in my own life starting as a young child. Growing up we did not have much, we relied on assistance for things like food, clothing and housing.”

Dan Kimbrough, owner of Park Multimedia was recognized as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Champion Award recipient. Prior to Kimbrough accepting his award, his son Luca presented what his impressions of his father meant to him with pride being first and foremost on his list.

Kimbrough thanked those shoulders he stood on such as his aunt who marched with Martin Luther King on Bloody Sunday, nearly losing her life and his mother how was jailed in the 1970s for three days fighting for education rights in the south.

“Upon moving to NEPA, a small rural community, that I didn’t know very many people in, I didn’t expect a passion or a drive for diversity,” Kimbrough said. “I didn’t realize it existed here.”

The year’s Community Celebration Award recipients marking mileposts were Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley (160 years), American Institute of Architects of Northeastern Pennsylvania (100 years), King’s College (75 years), Luzerne County Transportation Authority (50 years), and Cori’s Place (20 years). All agencies totaled 405 years of service to Wyoming Valley.