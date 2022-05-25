GOP Houston County Sheriff’s Race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Pat Jones is the only incumbent Houston County District Attorney to ever lose, but that is not the sole historical takeaway from Tuesday’s primary. Jones’s stellar character never came into question, and neither did his unwavering Christian conservative philosophy or love of Dothan. Despite...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For many, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer travel season. “We want people to celebrate the holiday season with their families and their loved ones, but we want you to do it the right way,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham. More...
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) — One person was ejected from a vehicle in the town of Taylor this afternoon, according to the Alabama State Troopers Office. Earlier this afternoon, Houston County law enforcement agencies and local rescue departments responded to a two-vehicle car accident on South Park Avenue. At the...
In the case of Alabama Senate District 27 it means a lot. Voters in Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties cast 16,730 votes in the Republican primary and political newcomer Jay Hovey leads incumbent Tom Whatley by four votes. It’s the closest election on this scale according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — There will be a new face as the Henry County Sheriff in January 2023. With the Democratic candidate decided in the race, there is still a runoff set to take place for the Republican ticket. Tuesday night saw three candidates vie for the Republican...
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The alert has been canceled, according to ALEA. COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tanya Greer. Ms. Greer is a 49-year-old white female, with brown hair and blue eyes, a tattoo...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says the man they’ve wanted for about a week on attempted murder charges in now in custody. 28-year-old James Quadarius Thomas was arrested earlier today at Vaughn Towers. Thomas shot one person and assaulted two others last weekend near Malvern, not far from the Houston County line.
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Alabama residents are in custody in Holmes County after drugs and stolen property were found in their vehicle, according to Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies report on May 24th, a deputy pulled the car over on Alex Brown Road. We’re told the driver,...
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A Conley, Georgia man was found guilty of intending to traffic methamphetamine to Macon State Prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, was found guilty on May 24 for one count of “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine”. Gray faces […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Board of Education President Clair Weil lost her bid for re-election to retired educator Pamela Portis during Tuesday night’s Democratic primary election race. It was a landslide victory for Portis, who secured 81% of the vote in her run to represent District 2...
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he stole a television and a handgun. Cornelius Borders, 21, of Midland City, broke into an apartment on U.S. 134 and stole a television from an apartment, police say. At the time, a witness say they say a witness saw Borders break in and take the TV.
Fifteen people -- all Alabamians -- were charged in connection with the March riot at a Panama City Beach Walmart during Spring Break instigated by two social media influencers, authorities said Wednesday. The suspects -- all Alabama residents and ranging in age from 17 to 37 -- face a slew...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A dental school planned for Dothan will be formally announced soon, a state lawmaker told a group of Republicans on Thursday. State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) said while no date for the UAB School of Dentistry announcement is set, he expects it within weeks. The Alabama Legislature...
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Guatemalan national who they say raped a 15-year-old. On May 17, a human trafficking investigation between local authorities and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office was completed. After the investigation, they arrested Fredy Adelso-Gustavo Caal-Cucul, of Guatemala, who law enforcement says is in this country without permission, on a second-degree rape charge.
An Alabama woman sought thousands of dollars from an insurance company after she claimed she wasn’t able to go on a Carnival Cruise trip. Georgia officials say the woman actually never booked the cruise and is now facing fraud charges. The woman, from Phenix City in Alabama, about 2...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning may soon be renamed to Fort Moore. You may recall, last year, Congress passed legislation requiring military bases named after Confederate soldiers, including Fort Benning, to be renamed. After receiving over 34,000 suggestions, the Naming Commission has given their recommendation on what Fort Benning...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)—Thursday May 25, friends and family members of a late Columbus trailblazer gathered at the south end of the 2nd Avenue Bridge to take part in a memorial service, dedicating another piece of Columbus to members that make up this town’s rich history. The late Judge Albert Thompson, Sr., can be described as […]
