GOP Houston County Sheriff’s Race

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he stole a television and a handgun. Cornelius Borders, 21, of Midland City, broke into an apartment on U.S. 134 and stole a television from an apartment, police say. At the time, a witness say they say a witness saw Borders break in and take the TV.

DALE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO