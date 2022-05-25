ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Perins Peak Fire burns 70 acres in Durango, pre-evacuation order in place

By Anna Padilla
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iKNp_0fpLKQEo00

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Parins Peak Fire began around 4:45 p.m. on May 24, 2022, in Durango, Colorado. The Perins Peak Fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land. Responding agencies include Durango Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management. A pre-evacuation order is in place for County Road 208 and the Dry Fork and Rock Ridge subdivisions as well as County Road 206 to Highway 160.

  • Start Date: May 24, 2022
  • Location: Perins Peak, San Juan Mountains, Durango
  • Containment: unknown
  • Size: 70
  • Structures Threatened: unknown
  • Structures Burned: unknown
  • Evacuations: A pre-evacuation order is in place for County Road 208 and the Dry Fork and Rock Ridge subdivisions as well as County Road 206 to Highway 160.
  • Cause: unknown
  • Total Personnel: Durango Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management
  • Area Vegetation: N/A
  • Ownership(s): Bureau of Land Management
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urChD_0fpLKQEo00
knau.org

Navajo police seize bootlegged alcohol, make 11 arrests during 3-day operation

Navajo Nation police districts are working with the Navajo Police Department Proactive Crime Enforcement Unit (PACE) to deter the trafficking, distribution, and sales of narcotics and alcohol bootlegging. Earlier this month, the PACE team conducted a three-day operation in Shiprock, New Mexico, in response to community concerns regarding drug and...
NAVAJO, NM
