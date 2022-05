CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:49 a.m.- Kartier Drummond has been located safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy named Kartier Drummond.

He was last seen Tuesday in the area of 2483 Tanglewood Boulevard in Orange Park.

Drummond was wearing a navy shirt, blue gym shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should notify CCSO at 904-264-6512.

