Paducah, KY

Paducah building inspectors could soon be helping in Mayfield

By Jack Kane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH- The BUILD Grant, upcoming fiscal year budget, and helping Mayfield with tornado recovery were just a few of the agenda items for Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting. City leaders had the first reading of an ordinance to allow Paducah's building inspectors to go to Mayfield to inspect buildings, as a...

