Has it ever hit 100 degrees in Chicago in May?

By Tom Skilling
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has, but not at the city’s official station. Based on official site records, Chicago’s temperature has never reached triple-digits in May, the month’s highest reading being 98 on May...

When was the last time Chicago recorded seven or more 90s in a row?

When was the last time Chicago recorded seven or more 90s in a row?. It’s been a while. The city’s last 7-day run of 90s took place 5 years ago in late Sep. 2017, when highs of at least 90 were recorded from Sept. 20-27 (92,94,94,95,93,92,92). It was the city’s only 7-day run of 90s ever recorded in September. Prior to that was the 7-day heat wave from July 12-18, 2012, when highs reached 91,93,90,95,97,99 and 94. The city’s record-long run of 90s is 11, reached on four occasions, all during the 1950s, a decade characterized by hot summers and little air conditioning. Three runs occurred in consecutive summers, 1953, 1954, and 1955 and the fourth in 1959. The city’s 1988 drought summer that logged a record 47 days of 90 or higher (including 7 100s) boasted a 9-day run from July 27-Aug. 4 followed by a 7-day run from Aug. 11-17.
In what month is Chicago’s weather the quietest?

In what month is Chicago’s weather the quietest?. Nasty weather can occur here at any time of the year but, on average, August is Chicago’s most uneventful weather month. The path that low pressure systems and their associated storminess take shifts north into Canada in August. Broadly speaking,...
Burr Ridge native David Malukus starts 1st Indy 500 Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – Those who have the privilege to step onto the grid on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend come from all over the country and the world. The “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is a global event, after all, boasting over a century of traditions and a lineup of the very best in the history of motorsports. It’s an event that’s just three or so hours south of Chicago at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where 500 miles breaks hearts and makes legends.
WGN News

3 people shot in South Austin: officials

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in South Austin, according to officials. The shooting happened as police enhanced patrols across Chicago in preparation for the holiday weekend. Officials said The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in Austin Friday night. Police said all three who were shot were transported to area hospitals — one of them […]
A return to 90 degrees: Big warm up on the way for Memorial Day weekend

Chicago will see a return to summerlike warmth as the “unofficial” start of summer begins with the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Clouds and the pesky, slow-moving low-pressure system responsible for day-to-day showers since Wednesday is finally departing the area Friday evening. Friday saw a cool day with temperatures only peaking in the low 60s, a level more than 10 degrees below normal.
WGN News

Men to see color for first time at MSI Chicago

CHICAGO — On Wednesday three men who are color blind were able to see color for the first time at the Art of Brick exhibit at the Museum of Industry and Science Chicago (MSI) with special EnChroma glasses. James Johnson, 50, was one of three participants. Johnson is from New Lenox and is an auto […]
WGN News

Dan Roan reflects on his Channel 9 Career on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – If you’ve tuned into Channel 9 for news or sporting events, he’s been a constant presence on the programming for almost four decades. From his sportscasts on “The Nine O’Clock News” to Chicago Cubs, White Sox, then Bulls & Blackhawks broadcast, and a whole lot of other broadcasts in between, Dan Roan has […]
WGN News

15 injured, 1 seriously in Seneca boat fire

SENECA, Ill. — 15 people were injured in a boat fire in Seneca on Saturday afternoon, with one person suffering serious injuries, police said. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to calls of a boat fire at Spring Brook Marina in LaSalle County just after 4:25 p.m. where multiple people were discovered with injuries. […]
WGN News

2 men killed in West Englewood after shooting each other

CHICAGO — Two men died Saturday afternoon in West Englewood after shooting each other, according to police. Police said a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were near the sidewalk just before 5:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when they both revealed firearms and fired shots, striking each other. The men […]
WGN News

Man shot and killed in Englewood

CHICAGO — A man of an unknown age was shot to death in Englewood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street at around 1:05 a.m. when an unknown gunman opened fire, striking the man several times. The victim sustained […]
WGN News

Remembering the Fallen: “Freedom is not free”

WINFIELD – As people across the nation and Chicago take time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while in service, WGN News Now is bringing you the stories of local fallen heroes. One of them is Illinois Army National Guard Sergeant Kevin Grieco of Bartlett. WGN’s Christine Flores recently sat down with his […]
WGN News

Remembering the Fallen: “We only have our yesterdays”

FOREST PARK – It’s a holiday where we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and recognize their families who carry on their legacy. Jean Harris of Forest Park is one of those individuals who will be thinking of a loved one that she lost on this Memorial Day 2022: Her stepson, Josh Harris.  The […]
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Homemade Pita Bread

Chef Jaysen Euler – Culinary Director, Vasili’s. Homemade Pita Dough – Chef Jaysen Euler, Culinary Director. In a kitchen aid mixer combine tepid water with yeast and sugar. Whisk together and allow yeast to bloom for 5 minutes. Add in 1/2 the flour and mix for 3...
WGN News

150K raised to help build a home for Joliet veteran

JOLIET — Lavonda is a mother, medical worker, and veteran who joined the Army on her 18th birthday and served as a cook. Eventually, Lavonda left to raise her son. After two failed marriages and the birth of her second child, Lavonda found professional success in the hospitality industry until COVID-19 shutdowns made work unstable. […]
