Samuel L. Jackson To Star Alongside Chris Pratt in 'Garfield' Movie

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L. Jackson is joining Chris Pratt in the upcoming animated Garfield movie. According to reports, the revered actor will be bringing a brand new character life:...

Justin Timberlake Sells Entire Music Catalog to Hipgnosis Sounds for $100 Million USD

Justin Timberlake has officially sold his whole song catalog to Hipgnosis Sounds for around $100 million USD. According to reports, the London-based firm acquired only Timberlake’s publishing rights, meaning that Hipgnosis Sounds now owns the copyrights of all the 200-something tracks Timberlake both wrote and co-wrote. This includes No. 1 hits such as “SexyBack,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “Mirrors,” but not NYSYNC hits like “Bye Bye Bye.”
‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Dies at 67

Ray Liotta, star of the crime drama Goodfellas, has died at the age of 67 reports Deadline. According to the outlet, Liotta passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was currently filming for Dangerous Waters. The American actor and producer is best known for his work as Henry Hill in the 1990 film Goodfellas and as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field of Dreams.
Tim Meadows Reportedly Joins Cast of 'The Mandalorian' Season 3

Tim Meadows could be joining the cast of The Mandalorian season three. ComicBook reports that in the footage played during Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase panel at the Star Wars Celebration event, a quick montage showed a new character played by what looks like the comedian and Saturday Night Live alum, along with Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Captain Carson Teva and Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing.
'Ahsoka' TV Series To Premiere in 2023 on Disney+

Disney has confirmed that the Ahsoka standalone TV series will premiere in 2023. The news was confirmed at Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase panel during the Star Wars Celebration event. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, claims that she aims to play the role for life. “That’s huge. You know what I mean? To have that longevity with something, in my industry, that’s not particularly heard of. It makes me feel so grateful,” she said.
Polo G Teases Upcoming Song "Distraction" on Instagram

Polo G recently took to Instagram to post a teaser for his upcoming song, “Distraction.”. The Chicago rapper teased the upcoming single with a comedy skit featuring YouTuber Kai Cenat, where a snippet of the song can be heard at the end when Cenat picks up a pair of headphones.
Melissa Submerges Signature Silhouettes Into the Supernatural World of ‘Stranger Things’

With their cult-classic jelly sandals and iconic footwear collaborations, Brazilian brand Melissa has maintained cultural relevance for over 40 years. Since 1979, the accessory and shoe brand has reimagined their signature styles countless times by introducing new eye-catching colorways and co-branded capsule collections to their loyal consumers. In their latest effort to revamp timeless styles, Melissa has designed a limited edition line of accessories and footwear in collaboration with the Netflix hit series, Stranger Things.
First 'Andor' Teaser Sees Diego Luna Return to the 'Star Wars' Galaxy

Disney+ dropped off the first official teaser trailer for Andor, the platform’s upcoming “tense nail-biting spy thriller” starring Diego Luna, during its Star Wars Celebration event on Thursday. The series, which sees Luna reprise his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will premiere on August 31.
BTS Receives 3-Part Anthology Series on Apple Music

BTS will be receiving a three-part series chronicling their path to K-pop stardom on Apple Music. Titled BTS Radio: Past & Present, the show will launch weekly on Apple Music 1 for the next three weeks. Fans can tune in to the first episode tomorrow, May 28. The episodes will...
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Will Premiere in February 2023

During its Star Wars Celebration event on Thursday, Disney+ announced that The Mandalorian season three will premiere in February of next year. Season three has been in the works for quite some time, as the second season arrived back in October 2020. Since then, Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (David Acord) have appeared in several episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, though it has been almost two years since fans have seen the full cast in a dedicated season of the show.
Lucasfilm Unveils Release Date, First Look at 'Indiana Jones 5'

Lucasfilm has officially announced the release date of and offered a first look at the highly-anticipated Indiana Jones 5. The premiere date was announced during Lucasfilm’s Studio Spotlight Showcase panel at the Star Wars Celebration event, with franchise star Harrison Ford making a surprise appearance. Indiana Jones 5 is now scheduled to hit theaters on June 30, 2023, with Ford stating, “We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film featuring the music of John Williams. I had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold, with Kathy… I’m really proud of the movie that we made.” The actor can also be seen sporting his iconic outfit, complete with the hat, crossing what looks like a flimsy bridge inside a cave in the first-look image.
Post Malone Reveals 'Twelve Carat Toothache' Tracklist Featuring Doja Cat, Gunna and More

Ahead of its debut next week, Post Malone has quietly revealed the official tracklist for his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on Apple Music. The 14-track project will include guest appearances from Doja Cat on “I Like You (A Happier Song)”, Gunna on “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song)”, The Kid LAROI on “Wasting Angels” and Fleet Foxes on “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol,” as well as Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd on the previously-released tracks “Cooped Up” and “One Right Now,” respectively.
Disney’s ‘Willow’ Revival Receives Release Date

Willow is receiving a TV revival this fall on Disney+. It was first announced in October 2020 that the streamer would be making a sequel series for the 1988 film of the same name, with the epic adventure taking place years after the movie’s events. The original film was...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars To $151M Fantastic Memorial Day Opening; Best Ever For Tom Cruise – Sunday AM Update

Click here to read the full article. SUNDAY AM UPDATE: Refresh for more details Paramount is now calling the 4-day weekend for Top Gun: Maverick at $151M after a $38M Saturday, which is technically up 16% from Friday’s $32.7M ($52M less $19.3M Thursday previews). Disney asserts it owns the Memorial Day weekend with 2007’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End with $153M; read previous update for all the agita. Still with Top Gun 2, that’s the best Memorial Day weekend we’ve seen in quite some time.   We’re building the chart for this weekend: 1.) Top Gun: Maverick (Par) 4,735 theaters Fri $52M, Sat $38M, Sun $34M,...
