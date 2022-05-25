Samuel L. Jackson To Star Alongside Chris Pratt in 'Garfield' Movie

Lucasfilm has officially announced the release date of and offered a first look at the highly-anticipated Indiana Jones 5. The premiere date was announced during Lucasfilm’s Studio Spotlight Showcase panel at the Star Wars Celebration event, with franchise star Harrison Ford making a surprise appearance. Indiana Jones 5 is now scheduled to hit theaters on June 30, 2023, with Ford stating, “We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film featuring the music of John Williams. I had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold, with Kathy… I’m really proud of the movie that we made.” The actor can also be seen sporting his iconic outfit, complete with the hat, crossing what looks like a flimsy bridge inside a cave in the first-look image.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO