HS scoreboard (5-24-22)
WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoffs in softball and girls’ soccer on Tuesday including wins from Unity, Rochester and Effingham St. Anthony.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A LeRoy Sectional:
Heyworth 5, Tuscola 2
Meridian 11, LeRoy 6
Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional:
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Edwards County 0
Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional:
Unity 9, Maroa-Forsyth 1
Effingham St. Anthony 8, Bloomington Central Catholic 6
Class 2A Athens Sectional:
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 13, Quincy Notre Dame 4
Macomb 10, Williamsville 6
Class 3A Glenwood Regional:
Glenwood 15, MacArthur 0
Taylorville 13, Lanphier 2
Class 3A Jacksonville Regional:
Springfield 21, Jacksonville 3
Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional:
Mt. Zion 16, Eisenhower 0
Lincoln 1, Urbana 0
SOCCER
Class 2A Glenwood Sectional:
Rochester 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2
