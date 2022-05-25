ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

HS scoreboard (5-24-22)

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01nu5c_0fpLJnYQ00

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoffs in softball and girls’ soccer on Tuesday including wins from Unity, Rochester and Effingham St. Anthony.

SOFTBALL

Class 1A LeRoy Sectional:

Heyworth 5, Tuscola 2

Meridian 11, LeRoy 6

Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional:

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Edwards County 0

Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional:

Unity 9, Maroa-Forsyth 1

Effingham St. Anthony 8, Bloomington Central Catholic 6

Class 2A Athens Sectional:

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 13, Quincy Notre Dame 4

Macomb 10, Williamsville 6

Class 3A Glenwood Regional:

Glenwood 15, MacArthur 0

Taylorville 13, Lanphier 2

Class 3A Jacksonville Regional:

Springfield 21, Jacksonville 3

Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional:

Mt. Zion 16, Eisenhower 0

Lincoln 1, Urbana 0

SOCCER

Class 2A Glenwood Sectional:

Rochester 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2

Glenwood advances over Central due to forfeit

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

IHSA Boys’ State Track and Field Finals Day 2

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Coming into the prelims ranked as the 13th seed, the Rantoul 4×400 team pulled the upset placing fifth and qualifying for the state finals. But as excited as they were, they didn’t have much time to celebrate in Charleston. They needed to get to Rantoul for graduation. “I think it was more […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Arrest warrants issued for burglary suspects

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently obtained a pair of arrest warrants for two people suspected of burglary. Deputies had previously identified Nick Wilson as a suspect in a burglary that happened in April. Now, thanks to the community, deputies identified Jeffery Pettyjohn as the other suspect. Both are said to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in Springfield deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has recently identified the shooting victim who died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Tuesday night. Results from an autopsy conducted on Wednesday indicate 25-year-old Jayvon Watson of Springfield died from multiple gunshot wounds. The death is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects. According to Springfield Police, two women were accused of entering an Ulta Beauty store on South Veterans Parkway and walking out with 35 fragrances without paying on May 16. It was reported that the women left the store […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Effingham St Anthony#Tuscola 2 Meridian 11#Unity 9#Maroa Forsyth 1#Glenwood 15#Mt Zion 16#Urbana 0 Soccer Class 2a#Glenwood Sectional
WCIA

25-year-old man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 7:45 p.m. as a result of several gunshot wounds to the torso. Officials said that the shooting occurred near Seven Brothers Grocery. The identity […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner: 18-year-old killed in UTV accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett recently released details on the death of an 18-year-old following a UTV accident on Tuesday night. 911 dispatchers were notified of the accident at around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Vermilion Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Ambulance and the Edgar County Sheriffs Department all responded […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for shooting a minor in face

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a minor. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl announced Thursday that Jacob R. Mariacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Mariacher pleaded guilty to the Class X offense of aggravated battery with a firearm on April […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Williams wins Athlete of the Week

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Alyssa Williams is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week after taking home four state championship medals at the Class 1A track and field meet last weekend. Williams defended her state titles in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, adding a 4×200 meter relay gold, to go along with a third place showing […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Taylorville man sentenced to prison for hurting police

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. Officials said Michael Emery of Taylorville was sentenced to seven years in prison. The charges stemmed from an incident on April 19 where Emery bit two Taylorville officers while […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign firefighters battle overnight fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a house engulfed in flames overnight on Thursday. This happened between Stonebridge Court and Ironwood Lane. Fire officials were called to the scene around 2:00 a.m. They reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. The fire commander also called for additional firefighters to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Middle school bans cell phones, smart watches in class

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) – School will soon be out for the summer, but junior high students in Clinton will return to some changes. Starting in August, cell phones and all personal devices will be banned from the classroom. Students will be required to leave their phones in their lockers until the end of the day. […]
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police remind community about illegal vehicles within the city

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are sending a “friendly reminder” about some vehicles that are not allowed in certain parts of the city. In a social media post, officers said it is illegal to operate the following vehicles in parks or on city streets & sidewalks: Dirt bikes UTVs ATVs Golf carts Mini-bikes Officers […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Search continues for person after fire; house to be demolished

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire officials said they are still trying to find someone not accounted for during an overnight house fire. Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. to a house near Stonebridge Court and Ironwood Lane. However, it is believed the fire likely started before that. The house was a total loss, according […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Pritzker creates mental health task forces for children

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Wednesday forming two task forces, both aimed at addressing mental health issues in children, primarily those in foster care. The Children’s Mental Health Council, which will be formed through Senate Bill 3889, is aimed at researching and recommending further legislation for children’s mental health needs, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Franklin STEAM Academy receives grant from State Farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives from State Farm presented Franklin STEAM Academy in Champaign on Tuesday with an end-of-the-year gift in the form of a $17,500 charitable grant. The grant was awarded as part of the Empowering Student Voices program. The program’s objective is to create an opportunity for students to engage in broadcasting daily […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. It happened near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Bowen was crossing the street at the time. Bowen was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to police […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

IDPH releases update on child hepatitis cases in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Health said on Wednesday that it is now aware of nine potential cases of hepatitis in Illinois children under the age of 10, up from three in April. The cases date back to January; five were detected in northern Illinois, two in western Illinois and one each […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy